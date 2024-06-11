Red Bull Bragantino vs Atletico Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2024

Red Bull Bragantino play host to Atletico Mineiro at the Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid in round eight of the Brasileiro Serie A on Tuesday. Pedro Caixinha’s men head into the game looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win the last eight meetings between the sides.

Red Bull Bragantino returned to winning ways in Serie A as they secured a 2-0 victory over Gremio at the Couto Pereira Stadium last time out.

Before that, Caixinha’s side were handed their first defeat of the new campaign as they were beaten 1-0 by Bahia at the Fonte Nova Arena on May 12.

With 12 points from seven matches, Red Bull Bragantino are currently sixth in the league standings but could surge to the top of the table with all three points on Tuesday.

Atletico Mineiro, on the other hand, were denied consecutive victories for the first time since May as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bahia on June 2.

This followed a 4-0 victory over 10-man Caracas in the Copa do Brasil on May 28 which saw their two-game losing streak come to an end.

With 10 points from six matches, Atletico Mineiro are currently 10th in the Serie A table, level with Internacional, Cruzeiro and Fortaleza.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Atletico Mineiro Head-To-Head

Atletico Mineiro have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, claiming three wins and five draws in the last eight meetings between the sides.

Red Bull Bragantino Form Guide: W-D-W-W-L

Atletico Mineiro Form Guide: D-W-L-L-W

Red Bull Bragantino vs Atletico Mineiro Team News

Red Bull Bragantino

The hosts will be without Vitinho, who is currently suspended. On the injury front, Caixinha will be unable to call upon the duo of Eduardo Sasha and Nathan Camargo, who have been sidelined through thigh and knee injuries respectively.

Injured: Eduardo Sasha, Nathan Camargo

Suspended: Vitinho

Atletico Mineiro

The visitors will take to the pitch without several key players down the spine of the team as they continue their spells on the sidelines. Eduardo Vargas, Guilherme Arana and Alan Franco are currently away on international duty.

Injured: Mariano, Hulk, Otavio, Paulo Vitor, Rubens

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Eduardo Vargas, Guilherme Arana, Alan Franco

Red Bull Bragantino vs Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI

Red Bull Bragantino Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cleiton; Nathan Mendes, Pedro Henrique, Luan Cândido, Juninho Capixaba; Matheus Fernandes, Lucas Evangelista, Eric Ramires; Henry Mosquera, Thiago Borbas, Helinho

Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI (4-4-2): Everson; Renzo Saravia, Igor Rabello, Bruno Fuchs, Guilherme Arana; Matias Zaracho, Alan Franco, Rodrigo Battaglia, Gustavo Scarpa; Eduardo Vargas, Paulinho

Red Bull Bragantino vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Red Bull Bragantino and Atletico Mineiro have enjoyed a solid start to the season and we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid. Atletico Mineiro have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we fancy them coming away with all three points.

Prediction: Red Bull Bragantino 1-2 Atletico Mineiro