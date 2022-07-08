Red Bull Bragantino vs Avai Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

The Brasileiro Serie A continues this weekend and will see Red Bull Bragantino host Avai at the Estadio Nabi Abi Chedid on Saturday night in the 16th matchday of the Brazilian top-flight.

Red Bull Bragantino have struggled for form of late and find themselves dangerously close to the relegation zone. They were beaten 1-0 on home turf by Botafogo in their last game and will feel aggrieved to have come away with nothing after seeing three goals ruled out for offside and a late penalty appeal overturned.

The hosts sit 14th in the league table with 18 points from 15 games. They are just one point above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap this weekend.

Avai are not in much better form than their opponents as they were beaten 2-1 by struggling Cuiaba in their last game. Eduardo Biasi opened the scoring for the Leão da Ilha in the first half with his first-ever goal for the club before a second-half double from their opponents turned the game on its head.

The visitors sit 12th in the table, level on points with their weekend opponents, although they have won more games.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Avai Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

• There have been 12 meetings between Red Bull Bragantino and Avai. Both teams have won five games apiece while their other two matchups have ended in draws.

• The hosts have lost just one of their last four games in this fixture.

• Avai have won just one of seven away league games this season and have picked up just four points on the road, with only Fortaleza and Coritiba garnering fewer.

• All but one of the Massa Bruta's league wins this season have come on home turf.

• The home side are the only team in the bottom half of the Brasileiro Serie A standings to have hit the 20-goal mark already.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Avai Prediction

Red Bull Bragantino are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last five league games. They have, however, won two of their last three home games after going winless in their seven prior and will hope to maximize their home advantage on Saturday.

Avai are on a three-game winless run and have won just two of their last 10 Brasileiro Serie A games. Their away form has been abysmal, winning just one game on the road all year.

Neither side is in encouraging form and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Red Bull Bragantino 1-1 Avai

Red Bull Bragantino vs Avai Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the Massa Bruta's last five games)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The last four matchups between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

