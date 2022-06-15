Red Bull Bragantino vs Coritiba prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021-22

The Brasileiro Serie A continues this week and will see Red Bull Bragantino host Coritiba at the Estadio Nabi Abi Chedid on Wednesday.

Red Bull Bragantino have struggled for results of late. They played out a 1-1 draw against Coritiba last time out, with Artur's early opener being canceled out after Eric Ramires gave away a clumsy penalty just before the break.

The Massa Bruta sit 12th in the league standings with 14 points from 11 games and will now be targeting maximum points on Wednesday as they seek to move up the table.

Coritiba are not in much better form either, losing 2-0 to league leaders Palmeiras in their last game, with the result marking their fourth winless outing in their last five games.

The Glorioso have picked up 15 points from 11 games this season and sit seventh in the league table. They will now be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this week.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Coritiba Head-to-Head

There have been six meetings between Red Bull Bragantino and Coritiba. The hosts are winless in all six matchups, losing three times and drawing the other three, including their most recent meeting which ended goalless.

Red Bull Bragantino Form Guide: D-W-L-D-L

Coritiba Form Guide: L-D-D-W-L

Red Bull Bragantino vs Coritiba Team News

Red Bull Bragantino

The hosts will be without the services of Carlos Eduardo, Maycon Cleiton and Emiliano Martínez this week as the trio are all injured. Helinho and Aderlan will also be absent due to suspensions.

Injured: Carlos Eduardo, Maycon Cleiton, Emiliano Martínez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Helinho, Aderlan

Coritiba

Thonny Anderson received a red card last time out and has been suspended from Wednesday's game. Leo Gamalho, Alex Muralha, Andrey, Matheus Alexandre and Willian Farias are other absentees for the visitors due to injuries.

Injured: Leo Gamalho, Alex Muralha, Andrey, Matheus Alexandre, Willian Farias

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Thonny Anderson

Red Bull Bragantino vs Coritiba Predicted XI

Red Bull Bragantino Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cleiton; Andres Hurtado, Leo Ortiz, Natan Souza, Ramon; Jadsom, Eric Ramires; Artur, Bruno Praxedes, Sorriso; Ytalo

Coritiba Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rafael William; Nathan Mendes, Henrique, Luciano Castan, Guilherme Biro; Bernado, Robinho, Val; Alef Manga, Adrian Martinez, Igor Paixao

Red Bull Bragantino vs Coritiba Prediction

Red Bull Bragantino are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings but have won just one of their last 11 games across all competitions. Their latest win saw them end an eight-game winless run on home turf and they will be looking to build on that on Wednesday.

Coritiba are winless in their last three games, drawing twice and losing once. They have the worst away record in the league this season with just two points picked from five games and could lose this one.

Prediction: Red Bull Bragantino 2-1 Coritiba

