Red Bull Bragantino vs Criciuma Prediction and Betting Tips | May 22nd 2025

Red Bull Bragantino will host Criciuma at the Estadio Cicero de Souza Marques on Thursday in the second leg of their 2025 Copa do Brasil third-round clash. The home side have had mixed results in the Brazilian top flight in recent games, most recently losing 2-1 to league leaders Palmeiras and will hope they can find better luck elsewhere this week.

They have, however, been disappointing in the domestic cup this term, needing penalties to see off fourth-tier sides Sousa and Sao Jose in the first two rounds. Massa Bruta then lost their first-leg clash against Criciuma 1-0 and will need to step things up significantly this week if they are to secure consecutive last-16 appearances in the Copa do Brasil.

Criciuma, meanwhile, beat Operario-MS 1-0 in the first round of the cup before picking up a narrow 2-1 win over Remo in the second round. They then capitalized on their home advantage in their first-leg clash earlier in the month thanks to a Matheus Trindade winner and only need to avoid defeat here to advance.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Criciuma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 26 meetings between RB Bragantino and Criciuma. The home side have won seven of those games while the visitors have won 11 times with their other eight contests ending in draws.

Bragantino are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture, a run dating back to the 2019.

Criciuma are the only side in the Brazilian second tier this season to have scored as many goals as they have conceded (9).

Tigre are one-time winners of the Copa do Brasil, famously lifting the cup title in 1991. Massa Bruta, meanwhile, have never won the competition and have failed to advance past the last 16 in the 21st century.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Criciuma Prediction

RB Bragantino have won just one of their last four games after winning each of their previous four. They are, however, the stronger side ahead of the midweek clash and will fancy their chances of overturning their first-leg deficit.

Criciuma are winless in their last three matches and have won just two of their last nine. They have lost three of their last four away games and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Red Bull Bragantino 2-0 Criciuma

Red Bull Bragantino vs Criciuma Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bragantino to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the last nine matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)

