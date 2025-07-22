Red Bull Bragantino vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23rd 2025

Red Bull Bragantino will welcome Flamengo to Estadio Cicero de Souza Marques in the Brazilian Serie A on Wednesday. The two teams are separated by just three points in the league table, with the second-placed visitors having 30 points, despite playing one fewer game than the third-placed Bragantino.

The hosts have seen a drop in form recently, winning just one of their last four league games. They met Sao Paulo in their previous outing and were held to a 2-2 draw. Guzmán Rodríguez scored in the first half, and fellow defender José Hurtado added the second goal soon after the break.

Mengão lost 1-0 to Santos in their midweek clash and returned to winning ways against rivals Fluminense on Sunday. Pedro's 85th-minute strike helped them record a narrow win.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 21 times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, recording seven wins apiece.

The visitors went unbeaten in their two league meetings against Massa Bruta, recording a home win and playing out a draw in the reverse fixture.

Mengão have the joint-best attacking record in the Serie A this season, scoring 27 goals. They also have the best defensive record, conceding five goals, 10 fewer than the hosts.

Bragantino have won just one of their last four home games in the Serie A. They have conceded at least two goals in three games.

The visitors have suffered two losses in Serie A this season, with both defeats registered on their travels.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Flamengo Prediction

Massa Bruta have failed to score in two of their last four league games and will look to improve upon that record. They are unbeaten in their last five home games in this fixture, playing three draws.

Rubro-Negro have seen conclusive results in their last five league games, recording four wins. They have also kept clean sheets in these wins. Notably, they have won just one of their last four away games in all competitions.

The visitors have won three of the last five games in this fixture, and considering the better recent form in the Serie A, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Red Bull Bragantino 1-2 Flamengo

Red Bull Bragantino vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Flamengo to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

