Red Bull Bragantino vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22nd 2023

Round 11 of the Brasileiro Serie A comes to an end on Thursday when Red Bull Bragantino take on Flamengo at the Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid.

While the hosts will be looking to end their three-match winless run, the Rubro-Negro set out to pick up a fifth win on the spin across all competitions.

Red Bull Bragantino failed to arrest their slump in form as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Atletico Mineiro a fortnight ago.

Prior to that, Pedro Caixinha’s men saw their three-game winning streak come to an end on June 4, when they were beaten 2-1 by Fluminense, four days before playing out a 1-1 draw with Estudiantes in the Copa Sudamericana.

With 14 points from 10 games, Red Bull Bragantino are currently 12th in the Serie A standings, but could move as high as sixth place with a win on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Flamengo turned in a performance of the highest quality as they steamrolled Gremio 3-0 last time out.

Jorge Sampaoli’s men have now won their last four games and are unbeaten in 10 consecutive outings, picking up seven wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss against Athletico Paranaense on May 7.

With 19 points from 10 matches, Flamengo are currently third in the league table, five points behind first-placed Botafogo.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Flamengo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the last six meetings between the sides, Red Bull Bragantino hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Flamengo have picked up one win since their first encounter in October 2020, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Caixinha’s men are unbeaten in five of their last six games against the Rubro-Negro, picking up two wins and two draws since October 2020.

Red Bull Bragantino are unbeaten in their last four home matches across all competitions, claiming two wins and two draws since the start of May.

Flamengo have won all but one of their last six league matches, with a 1-1 draw with Cruzeiro on May 27 being the exception.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Flamengo Prediction

Flamengo have flown out of the blocks this season and find themselves in the upper echelons of the table. Sampaoli’s men are currently firing on all cylinders and we are backing them to edge out a floundering Red Bull side who are without a win in their last three games.

Prediction: Red Bull Bragantino 1-2 Flamengo

Red Bull Bragantino vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Flamengo to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in four the last five clashes between the sides)

