Red Bull Bragantino vs Fortaleza Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

The Brasileiro Serie A continues this week and will see Red Bull Bragantino host Fortaleza at the Estadio Nabi Abi Chedid on Wednesday in the 18th matchday of the Brazilian top-flight.

Red Bull Bragantino have found good form this month and are now pushing for the Copa Libertadores places. They picked up a clinical 3-0 win over America Mineiro in their last game via first-half strikes from Alerrandro and Sorriso, with the former netting a brace to take his league tally to five goals.

The Massa Bruta have picked up 24 points from 17 games and sit eighth in the Brasileiro Serie A standings. They will be looking to build on their newfound form and pick up three straight league wins for the first time in over a year.

Fortaleza have endured a very poor season but have had encouraging performances of late. They held league leaders Palmeiras to a goalless draw last weekend. They then secured a quarterfinal spot in the Copa do Brasil in midweek before picking up a 1-0 win over Atletico Goianiense last time out with Moises coming off the bench to score the winner.

The visitors sit 19th in the league standings with just 14 points from 17 games. They will be targeting maximum points this week as they seek to exit the drop zone.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Fortaleza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just eight meetings between Red Bull Bragantino and Fortaleza. The hosts have won five of those games while the visitors have won the other three.

All but two of the Massa Bruta's league wins this season have come on home turf.

Fortaleza have lost six away games this season, the second-most in the Brasileiro Serie A, with only America Mineiro losing more.

Red Bull Bragantino's goal tally of 27 is the joint-most in the league alongside Palmeiras.

Juan Pablo Vojvoda's side have conceded 15 goals on the road in the league this season, the second-highest in the competition.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Fortaleza Prediction

Red Bull Bragantino are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their previous five matches. They have won three of their last four home games and will be aiming to capitalize on their home advantage this week.

Fortaleza's latest result ended a six-game winless run across all competitions but marked just their third victory in their last 12 games. They have suffered on the road of late and could lose here.

Prediction: Red Bull Bragantino 3-0 Fortaleza

Red Bull Bragantino vs Fortaleza Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Red Bull Bragantino

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Only one side have found the back of the net in the visitors' last four matches)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the last six games between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

