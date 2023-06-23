Red Bull Bragantino vs Goias Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25th 2023

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Red Bull Bragantino and Goias square off at the Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid on Sunday.

Armando Evangelista’s side are yet to pick up a league win away from home this season and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Red Bull Bragantino returned to winning ways in style as they steamrolled Flamengo 4-0 on Thursday.

Pedro Caixinha’s side were previously on a three-match winless run, losing once and claiming two draws, including a 1-1 draw with Estudiantes in the Copa Sudamericana on June 8.

With 17 points from 11 matches, Red Bull Bragantino are currently ninth in the Serie A table, level on points with Internacional and Fortaleza.

Elsewhere, Goias picked up their first Serie A away win of the season last time out as they edged out Vasco da Gama 1-0 at the Estádio São Januário.

Prior to that, Evangelista’s side failed to win their opening five league matches on the road, claiming one point from a possible 15 in that time.

With 11 points from 11 matches, Goias are currently 17th in the league table, but could move level on points with 12th-placed Cruzeiro with a win this weekend.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Goias Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last 12 meetings between the sides, Goias hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Red Bull Bragantino have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Goias are unbeaten in four of their last five visits to the Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid, claiming two wins and two draws since July 2012.

Caixinha’s men are on a run of three consecutive home wins and are unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and two draws since April’s 3-0 loss to Cruzeiro.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Goias Prediction

Red Bull Bragantino have been near impenetrable at home in recent weeks and head into the weekend as favourites to come away with all three points.

While Goias will look to build on their win over Vasco, we predict the hosts will do just enough to continue their fine home form.

Prediction: Red Bull Bragantino 2-0 Goias

Red Bull Bragantino vs Goias Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Red Bull Bragantino

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of Goias’ last six matches)

Poll : 0 votes