Red Bull Bragantino vs Goias prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa do Brasil 2022

The Copa do Brazil returns this week and will see Red Bull Bragantino host Goias at the Estadio Nabi Abi Chedid on Tuesday in the second leg of their third round clash.

Red Bull Bragantino kicked off their cup campaign with a 2-1 comeback win in the first leg via goals from Ytalo and Luan Cándido in either half. However, they have struggled for form since then and will be hoping for better luck in Copa do Brazil again this week.

The Red Bulls were knocked out by Fluminense at this stage of the competition last year and will be looking to go a step further this time around.

Goais faced Sousa-PB in the first round of the domestic competition, playing out a 1-1 draw but advancing due to team rankings. They then beat Criciuma 1-0 in the second round before losing 2-1 to their midweek hosts in the competition last time out.

The visitors last made it past this stage of the cup competition back in 2018, making it to the last 16 before eventually losing 5-1 on aggregate to Gremio.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Goais Head-to-Head

There have been 10 meetings between Red Bull Bragantino and Goais. The hosts have won three of those games while the visitors have won one more.

There have been three draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, a Brasileiro Serie A clash which ended 1-1.

Red Bull Bragantino Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-L-L-D

Goais Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-W-W-D

Red Bull Bragantino vs Goais Team News

Red Bull Bragantino

Aderlan recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to miss out here. Emiliano Martinez and Carlos Eduardo are both injured and will be absent as well.

Injured: Emiliano Martínez, Carlos Eduardo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Aderlan

Goais

The visitors are set to be without the services of Hugo, Santos Silva and Luiz Felipe this week as the three men are injured.

Injured: Hugo, Santos Silva, Luiz Felipe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Red Bull Bragantino vs Goais Predicted XI

Red Bull Bragantino Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cleiton Schwengber; Andre Hurtado, Leonardo Realpe, Natan Souza, Luan Candido; Eric Ramires, Jadsom; Helinho, Bruno Praxedes, Artur; Ytalo

Goais Predicted XI (3-4-3): Tadeu; Caetano, Reynaldo, Sidimar; Dieguinho, Caio Vinicius, Elvis, Danilo Barcelos; Dadá Belmonte, Apodi, Nicolas

Red Bull Bragantino vs Goais Prediction

Red Bull Bragantino are struggling for form at the moment and are winless in their last seven games across all competitions. They are winless in their last four home games and will be desperate to end that run this week.

Goais are winless in back-to-back outings and have won just two of their last 12. They have struggled on the road recently and could see their cup run end this week. We predict a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Red Bull Bragantino 1-1 Goais

