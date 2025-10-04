Red Bull Bragantino vs Gremio Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

The action continues in round 27 of Brasileiro Serie A as Red Bull Bragantino play host to Gremio at the Estadio Municipal Cicero De Souza Marques on Saturday. Mano Menezes’ Gremio will head into the weekend looking to get one over the home side, having failed to win the last five meetings between the sides since November 2021.

Red Bull Bragantino failed to find their feet on Wednesday, when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Mirassol after conceding a 75th-minute equaliser at the Estadio Jose Maria de Campos Maia.

With that result, Fernando Seabra’s side have now gone five straight matches without a win, losing twice and claiming three draws, and have managed just one victory in their 15 games in all competitions since mid-July.

This poor run of results has seen Bragantino drop to ninth in the Serie A standings, level on 33 points with this weekend’s visitors in 10th place.

Like the hosts, Gremio were left undone by a late equaliser last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Santos after conceding with just one minute left on the clock.

However, Menezes’ men have now gone four consecutive matches without defeat (2W, 2D), having failed to win five of the six games preceding this run.

While Gremio will be looking to maintain their newfound form and leapfrog Bragantino in the table, they have failed to win any of their previous four away games in this fixture, losing three and claiming one draw since February 2021.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Gremio Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last nine meetings between the sides, Red Bull Bragantino boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Gremio have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Menezes’ men have failed to win their last five games against Bragantino, losing twice and claiming three draws since a 3-0 victory in November 2021.

Bragantino have managed just one win in their last eight home games across all competitions while losing four and claiming three draws since the start of May.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Gremio Prediction

Bragantino and Gremio find themselves level on points in the midtable and both sides will be looking to get the better of each other as they pursue Copa Libertadores qualification. While Gremio are the more in-form side, home advantage gives Seabra’s men a slight upper hand, and we are tipping them to come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Red Bull Bragantino 2-1 Gremio

Red Bull Bragantino vs Gremio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bragantino to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in Bragantino’s last six matches)

Tip 3: First to score - Bragantino (The hosts have netted the opening goal in five of their last six games)

