Red Bull Bragantino vs Gremio Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14, 2023

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Red Bull Bragantino and Gremio square off at the Estadio Nabi Abi Chedid on Thursday (September 14).

Bragantino were involved in a share of the spoils for the second straight game, as they drew goalless with Cruzeiro just before the international break.

Before that, Pedro Caixinha’s side snapped their seven-game winless run with a 2-0 win over Cuiaba on August 27. That came one week before a 2-2 draw with Orste in the Copa Paulista.

Bragantino are sixth in the standings, having picked up 32 points from 22 matches.

Meanwhile, Gremio picked up successive league wins for the first time since July last time out when they edged out Cuiaba 2-0 at home. That followed a 3-0 win over Cruzeiro on August 27, courtesy of goals from Luis Suarez, Felipe Carballo and Pepe.

With 39 points from 21 games, Gremio are third in the points table, two points adrift of second-placed Palmeiras.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Gremio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the fixture, with Bragantino and Gremio winning twice apiece in five meetings.

Gremio have won all but one of their last four Serie A games, with a 2-1 loss against Santos on August 20 being the exception.

Bragantino are unbeaten in nine Serie A home games, winning five, since a 3-0 loss to Cruzeiro in June.

Gaucho’s men are winless in five away games across competitions, losing three, since a 2-1 win at Bahia in July.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Gremio Prediction

Considering past results between the two teams, expect another fierce battle. C men have been rock-solid at home in the league, though. They should grab all three points and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Bragantino 2-0 Gremio

Red Bull Bragantino vs Gremio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bragantino

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Bragantino's last five games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five clashes between the two teams.)