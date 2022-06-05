Red Bull Bragantino vs Internacional prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021-22

Seeking to end their eight-game winless run, Red Bull Bragantino play host to Internacional at the Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid on Monday.

The visitors, on the other hand, head into the game on an impressive 12-game unbeaten streak and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Red Bill Bragantino were dumped out of the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday, when they were beaten on penalties by Goias.

They have failed to taste victory in eight straight games across all competitions, including each of their last four Serie A outings.

With 10 points from eight games, Red Bull Bragantino are currently 14th in the league standings, one point and two places off Monday’s visitors.

Story continues below ad

Elsewhere, Internacional were involved in a share of the spoils for the fifth consecutive game in Serie A as they played out a 1-1 draw with Atletico Goianiense last time out.

This followed an impressive 5-1 victory over 9 de Octubre in the Copa Sudamericana which saw them secure the top spot in Group E.

Internacional are now unbeaten in each of their last 12 games in all competitions, stretching back to April’s 2-0 loss to Atletico Mineiro.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Internacional Head-To-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the sides. Internacional boast a slightly superior record in their previous four encounters, claiming two wins. Red Bull Bragantino have picked up one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Red Bull Bragantino Form Guide: L-D-L-L-L

Internacional Form Guide: D-W-D-W-D

Red Bull Bragantino vs Internacional Team News

Story continues below ad

Red Bull Bragantino

Red Bull Bragantino will take to the pitch without Hyoran, Leonardo Realpe, Carlos Eduardo, Maycon Cleiton and Emiliano Martínez, who are all recuperating from injuries. Eric Ramires is currently suspended.

Injured: Hyoran, Leonardo Realpe, Carlos Eduardo, Maycon Cleiton, Emiliano Martínez

Suspended: Eric Ramires

Internacional

Pedro Henrique will sit this one out through suspension. On the injury front, Internacional will be without Alexandre Alemão, Mauricio, Rodrigo Moledo, Bruno Gomes and Gabriel Boschilia, who will all continue their spells on the sidelines.

Story continues below ad

Injured: Alexandre Alemão, Mauricio, Rodrigo Moledo, Bruno Gomes, Gabriel Boschilia

Suspended: Pedro Henrique

Red Bull Bragantino vs Internacional Predicted XI

Red Bull Bragantino Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cleiton; Jose Hurtado, Kevin Lomonaco, Natan Souza, Ramon; Jadsom, Lucas Evangelista; Artur, Bruno Praxedes, Helinho; Jan Hurtado

Internacional Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel; Fabricio Bustos, Vitão, Bruno Méndez, Rene; Carlos De Pena, Rodrigo Dourado; Edenilson, Alan Patrick, Wanderson; Matheus Cadorini

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Red Bull Bragantino vs Internacional Prediction

Red Bill Bragantino will head into the game seeking a morale-boosting result, following Wednesday’s cup exit. However, this spirited Internacional side are unbeaten in 12 straight games.

We predict Internacional will come away with all three points and heap more misery on the out-of-sorts hosts.

Prediction: Red Bull Bragantino 0-2 Internacional

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far