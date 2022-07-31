Red Bull Bragantino vs Juventude Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022 

Red Bull Bragantino will host Juventude at the Estadio Nabi Abi Chedid on Sunday in the 20th game week of the Brasileiro Serie A.

After struggling in June, the Massa Bruta found form earlier this month, picking up solid wins over Avai, America Mineiro and Fortaleza. They, however, saw their winning streak come to an end last weekend, as they were beaten 2-1 by high-flying Fluminense. Bragantino fell to a quickfire double from their opponents midway through the second half before Luan Candido scored a consolation goal.

Bragantino sit eighth in the league standings with 27 points from 19 games. They'll now look to shake off their latest result and get their campaign back on track when they play this weekend.

Juventude, meanwhile, have endured a poor second season in the top flight and currently languish deep in the drop zone. They, however, returned to winning ways in their last game, beating Ceara 1-0 on home turf. Huesca loanee Isidro Pitta scored the sole goal of the game just after the hour mark to end his 12-game goal drought.

The visitors have picked up just 16 points from 19 league games this season and sit 19th in the league standings. They're just one point above the bottom team and will look to widen that gap on Sunday.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Juventude Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between Bragantino and Juventude. The hosts have won just two of those games, while Juventude have won four

The only draw between the two teams came in their most recent clash, which ended 2-2.

Juventude are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The Massa Bruta have never kept a clean sheet in this fixture.

Bragantino are the second-highest scoring team in the Brasileiro Serie A this season, netting 30 times.

Eduardo Baptista's men have conceded the second-most league goals on the road in the Brazilian top flight this season.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Juventude Prediction

Bragantino recently saw their three-game winning streak snapped, so they'll look to bounce back this weekend. They have won four of their last five home games and will fancy their chances in this one.

Juventude, meanwhile, ended a nine-game winless run with a 1-0 victory last time out. They have, however, struggled for results on the road this season and could lose here.

Prediction: Bragantino 2-1 Juventude.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Juventude Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bragantino.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the Massa Bruta's last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far