Red Bull Bragantino vs Juventude Prediction and Betting Tips | May 26th 2025

Red Bull Bragantino and Juventude bring round 10 of the Brasileiro Serie A to an end when they lock horns at the Estádio Cicero de Souza Marques on Monday. Both sides head into the game in contrasting form, with Cláudio Tencati’s men failing to win their last six outings.
Red Bull Bragantino turned in a performance of the highest quality on Friday when they steamrolled Criciuma 6-0 to complete a 6-1 aggregate victory in their Copa do Brasil third-round clash.
Fernando Seabra’s side now turn their focus to Serie A, where they saw their six-game unbeaten run (5W 1D) come to an end last Sunday courtesy of a 2-1 home defeat against Palmeiras.
Red Bull Bragantino have picked up 17 points from their nine league matches so far to sit fourth in the standings, level on points with fifth-placed Fluminense.
On the other hand, Juventude continue to struggle for results in the new campaign as they played out a 1-1 draw with Fluminense at the Estádio Alfredo Jaconi last time out.
Tencati’s men have gone six back-to-back games without a win, losing four and picking up two draws since a 2-1 victory over Ceara on April 12. With eight points from their opening nine matches, Juventude are currently bottom but one in the Serie A standings, five above last-placed Sport Recife.
Red Bull Bragantino vs Juventude Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Red Bull Bragantino and Juventude claiming four wins each from their previous 10 meetings.
- Red Bull Bragantino are unbeaten in six of their most recent seven Serie A games, picking up five wins and one draw since April 12.
- Juventude have lost each of their five away matches across all competitions this season, conceding 16 goals and scoring just once so far.
- Bragantino have won all but one of their last five home games, with a 2-1 loss against Palmeiras on May 18 being the exception.
Red Bull Bragantino vs Juventude Prediction
Juventude have stumbled into the new campaign and find themselves languishing at the wrong end of the standings. While they will head into Monday’s clash in search of a morale-boosting victory, results on the road offer little optimism and we fancy Bragantino to come away with all three points.
Prediction: Red Bull Bragantino 2-1 Juventude
Red Bull Bragantino vs Juventude Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Bragantino to win
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven meetings)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of their last six encounters)