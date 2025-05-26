Red Bull Bragantino vs Juventude Prediction and Betting Tips | May 26th 2025

Red Bull Bragantino and Juventude bring round 10 of the Brasileiro Serie A to an end when they lock horns at the Estádio Cicero de Souza Marques on Monday. Both sides head into the game in contrasting form, with Cláudio Tencati’s men failing to win their last six outings.

Red Bull Bragantino turned in a performance of the highest quality on Friday when they steamrolled Criciuma 6-0 to complete a 6-1 aggregate victory in their Copa do Brasil third-round clash.

Fernando Seabra’s side now turn their focus to Serie A, where they saw their six-game unbeaten run (5W 1D) come to an end last Sunday courtesy of a 2-1 home defeat against Palmeiras.

Red Bull Bragantino have picked up 17 points from their nine league matches so far to sit fourth in the standings, level on points with fifth-placed Fluminense.

On the other hand, Juventude continue to struggle for results in the new campaign as they played out a 1-1 draw with Fluminense at the Estádio Alfredo Jaconi last time out.

Tencati’s men have gone six back-to-back games without a win, losing four and picking up two draws since a 2-1 victory over Ceara on April 12. With eight points from their opening nine matches, Juventude are currently bottom but one in the Serie A standings, five above last-placed Sport Recife.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Juventude Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Red Bull Bragantino and Juventude claiming four wins each from their previous 10 meetings.

Red Bull Bragantino are unbeaten in six of their most recent seven Serie A games, picking up five wins and one draw since April 12.

Juventude have lost each of their five away matches across all competitions this season, conceding 16 goals and scoring just once so far.

Bragantino have won all but one of their last five home games, with a 2-1 loss against Palmeiras on May 18 being the exception.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Juventude Prediction

Juventude have stumbled into the new campaign and find themselves languishing at the wrong end of the standings. While they will head into Monday’s clash in search of a morale-boosting victory, results on the road offer little optimism and we fancy Bragantino to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Red Bull Bragantino 2-1 Juventude

Red Bull Bragantino vs Juventude Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bragantino to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of their last six encounters)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More