Red Bull Bragantino vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2023

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Red Bull Bragantino host Palmeiras at the Estadio Nabi Abi Chedid on Sunday (October 1).

The hosts maintained their fine run of results with a comfortable 2-0 win at America Mineiro in their last outing. Marcinho’s men have won three of their last four league games, barring a goalless draw against Cruzeiro on September 3.

Bragantino now return home, where they have managed two wins in 10 games across competitions, losing four.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, turned in a resilient display in a goalless draw against Boca Juniors at the Estadio Alberto J. Armando in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinals.

Abel Ferreira’s men now turn their attention to the Serie A, where they've lost just once in six games, winning four, since August. With 44 points from 24 games, Palmeiras are second in the league table, two points and two places above Bragantino.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from their last 25 meetings, Palmeiras have been utterly dominant in the fixture.

Bragantino have won thrice in that period, while the spoils have been shared four times.

Palmeiras are unbeaten in six games against Massa Bruta, winning thrice, since a 4-2 loss in October 2021.

Bragantino are unbeaten in five games across competitions, winning thrice, since a 1-0 loss against Piracicaba in the Copa Paulista on August 26.

Ferreira’s men have lost one of their last five away games across competitions, winning twice since August.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Palmeiras Prediction

Their last three meetings have produced a combined 10 goals, so expect another action-packed contest. Both sides seem evenly matched, so they could cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Bragantino 1-1 Palmeiras

Red Bull Bragantino vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last eight meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corners in their last eight meetings.)