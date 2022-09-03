Red Bull Bragantino vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3, 2022

Red Bull Bragantino will host Palmeiras at the Estadio Nabi Abi Chedid on Saturday in the 25th gameweek of the Brasileiro Serie A.

The hosts have had mixed results this season but have especially struggled for results recently, going winless throughout August. They were beaten 1-0 by Corinthians in their last game. Bragantino fell behind just after the half-hour mark and failed to get back into the game despite their dominance after the interval.

The Massa Bruta sit mid-table in 11th place with 31 points from 24 games and will look to return to winning ways this weekend.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, have enjoyed a stellar league campaign and are in contention for their 11th Brasileiro Serie A title. They, however, struggled in a 1-1 draw against Fluminense in their last league outing. Palmeiras then lost 1-0 to Athletico Paranaense in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores semifinal on Wednesday.

The visitors sit atop the Brasileiro Serie A standings with 50 points from 24 games. They will look to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track on Saturday.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 22 meetings between Bragantino and Palmeiras. The hosts have won just three of those games, while Palmeiras have won 17. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The Verdao are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture, most recently picking up a 2-0 win.

The Massa Bruta are without a clean sheet in their last 17 games in this fixture.

All but two of Bragantino's eight league wins this season have come at home.

Palmeiras have picked up 26 points on the road this season, the most in the Brazilian top flight.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the Brasileiro Serie A this season, conceding only 16 goals.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Palmeiras Prediction

Bragantino are on a four-game winless streak, with three of those games ending in defeats. They are, however, unbeaten in their last four home games and will hope to capitalise on their home advantage this weekend.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless run but are unbeaten in their last nine league games. They are undefeated on the road in the league this season and should continue that streak here.

Prediction: Red Bull Bragantino 1-2 Palmeiras

Red Bull Bragantino vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Palmeiras

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

Tip 3 - Bragantino to concede first: YES (The hosts have scored the first goal in five of their last six games.)

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav