Red Bull Bragantino vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2025

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Red Bull Bragantino play host to Sao Paulo on Wednesday. Hernan Crespo’s men have failed to win their last eight visits to the Estádio Cicero de Souza Marques since March 2019 and will be looking to end this six-year run.

Thiago Borbas grabbed the headlines for Red Bull Bragantino when he struck in the 97th minute to hand them a 2-1 victory over Corinthians at the Neo Química Arena last Sunday.

Prior to that, Fernando Seabra’s side saw their run of three consecutive victories in all competitions come to an end on June 12 after a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Bahia.

Red Bull Bragantino have picked up 26 points from their 13 Serie A matches so far to sit third in the league table, just one point behind league leaders Flamengo.

On the other hand, Sao Paulo failed to stop the rot last time out as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against a rampant Flamengo side at the Estadio Maracana.

Crespo’s men have now lost four consecutive league matches, conceding nine goals and scoring just twice since a 2-1 victory over Gremio on May 18.

With just 12 points from their 13 Serie A games so far, Sao Paulo are currently 15th in the league standings, just one point above the relegation zone.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Sao Paulo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 28 meetings between the sides, Sao Paulo holds a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Red Bull Bragantino have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Bragantino are unbeaten in their last eight home games against Sao Paulo, picking up five wins and three draws since a 2-0 loss in March 2019.

Sao Paulo are yet to taste victory away from home in Serie A, having picked up three draws and lost three of their six matches this season.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Red Bull Bragantino and Sao Paulo head into Wednesday’s tie in contrasting form, with Seabra’s men losing each of their most recent four league games. Home advantage gives Bragantino an extra edge here and we fancy them to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Red Bull Bragantino 2-0 Sao Paulo

Red Bull Bragantino vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bragantino to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Sao Paulo’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

