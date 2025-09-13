Red Bull Bragantino vs Sport Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th September 2025

Red Bull Bragantino host bottom-side Sport in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday, looking for their 10th win of the top-flight campaign. After losing only thrice from their opening 14 games of the league season, Braga have lost seven of their next eight, signaling a dramatic decline in form over the last two months.

Ad

That includes a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Botafogo in their last outing before the international break.

It has seen them plummet to eighth position in the league standings with 30 points from 22 games and completely out of contention for the Copa Libertadores, both the group stage and the second stage.

Head coach Fernando Seabra has managed to survive in the job so far, but he's walking a tight rope here as more slip-ups could see him get the axe. Although Bragantino have another 16 games left in the season, the race for the top four is heating up with the side now six points off and 17 behind leaders Flamengo.

Ad

Trending

By contrast, Sport are rock bottom in the top-flight table with just one win and 10 points from 20 games. That solitary win came just last month when they secured a narrow 1-0 victory on the road to Gremio as Matheus Sales Cardoso struck the only goal of the game in the 51st minute.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Sport Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 17 clashes between the sides in the past, with six wins for each.

Red Bull Bragantino have won their last two games against Sport: 3-0 in October 2021 and 1-0 in April 2025.

Sport have failed to score in their last five consecutive clashes against Red Bull Bragantino; their last goal in this fixture came way back in September 2019 when Sport won 2-1.

After losing only thrice from their opening 14 games, Bragantino have lost seven of their next eight.

Sport have won the least number of games (1) in Serie A this season and scored the lowest number of goals too (14).

Ad

Red Bull Bragantino vs Sport Prediction

Sport have seen a horrible season, as their statistics demonstrate. Bragantino boast a good head-to-head record in the fixture too and should be able to see off their beleaguered visitors quite easily.

Prediction: Red Bull Bragantino 2-0 Sport

Red Bull Bragantino vs Sport Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Red Bull Bragantino to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More