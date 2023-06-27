Red Bull Bragantino vs Tacuary Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28th 2023

Red Bull Bragantino and Tacuary lock horns at the Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid in the final Group C game of the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday.

Pedro Caixinha’s men will head into the midweek clash looking to finish as group winners as they sit level on 11 points with second-placed Estudiantes.

Red Bull Bragantino maintained their fine run of results last Sunday when they edged out Goias 2-0 in the Brasileiro Serie A.

The Massa Bruta now turn their attention to the Copa Sudamericana, where they have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign, claiming three wins and two draws in their five matches.

Red Bull Bragantino currently sit at the summit of Group C, only above second-placed Estudiantes on goal difference.

Tacuary, on the other hand, were denied a second consecutive win last time out as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Cerro Porteno in the Chilean top flight.

Humberto Ovelar’s side now return to the Copa Sudamericana, where they have picked up six points from a possible 15 and currently sit rooted to the bottom of Group C.

While Tacuary will be looking to bow out of the continental tournament on a high, they have struggled for results on the road, where they have lost 11 of their 13 away matches since the turn of the year.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Tacuary Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Red Bull Bragantino and Tacuary, with Caixinha’s men cruising to a 4-1 win in April’s reverse fixture.

Red Bull Bragantino are unbeaten in their last four matches, claiming two wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss to Fluminense on June 4.

Tacuary have lost all but one of their last six away matches across all competitions, with a 3-1 win at Oriente Petrolero on June 8 being the exception.

The Brazilian outfit have won their last four home games and are unbeaten in six straight home matches, picking up four wins and two draws since April’s 3-0 loss against Cruzeiro.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Tacuary Prediction

Red Bull Bragantino have enjoyed a solid campaign in the Copa Sudamericana so far and will be looking to finish the group stages unbeaten. Tacuary's form on the road has been nothing to write home about this year and we predict the Massa Bruta will pick up a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Red Bull Bragantino 3-1 Tacuary

Red Bull Bragantino vs Tacuary Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Red Bull Bragantino to win

Tip 2: First to score - Red Bull Bragantino (The Brazilian outfit have opened the scoring in six of their last eight matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of Tacuary’s last five games)

