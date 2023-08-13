Red Bull Bragantino vs Vasco da Gama Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14, 2023 

Red Bull Bragantino host Vasco da Gama at the Estadio Nabi Abi Chedid on Monday (August 14) in the Brasileiro Serie A.

The hosts have had mixed results in the league this season but remain in the thick of the race for international football. Bragantino beat Coritiba 1-0 in their last league game. Sorriso scored the sole goal of the game before they crashed out of the Copa Sudamericana on Thursday after losing on penalties to America Mineiro.

Bragantino are fifth in the league table with 31 points.

Vasco, meanwhile, have endured a difficult return to the top flight, finding themselves in the relegation zone as they head into the second half of the season. They returned to winning ways in the league last weekend with a 1-0 win over Gremio, featuring a late winner from substitute Pablo Vegetti.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Vasco da Gama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 17 previous meetings, Bragantino lead 6-1.

Bragantino won 4-1 in their last meeting with Vasco, ending a seven-game winless streak in the fixture.

Vasco are without a clean sheet in six games in the fixture.

Five of Bragantino's eight league wins this season have come at home.

Vasco have picked up just five points on the road in the Serie A this season, the third-fewest in the competition.

Cruzmaltino (13) are the lowest-scoring side in the top flight this season.

Red Bull Bragantino vs Vasco da Gama Prediction

Bragantino's latest result snapped a four-game unbeaten streak. They have lost just one of their last ten home games.

Vasco, meanwhile, ended a four-game losing streak with their win over Gremio last time out. They have, however, lost their last five away games and could see defeat.

Prediction: Bragantino 2-1 Vasco

Red Bull Bragantino vs Vasco da Gama Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bragantino

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in their last six matchups.)