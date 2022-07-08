Red Bull Salzburg vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Red Bull Salzburg will wrap up their preparations for the 2022-23 campaign when they lock horns with Feyenoord on Saturday.

The Eredivisie outfit kicked off their friendlies with a 7-0 defeat against Copenhagen and will look to move on from that humbling result.

Red Bull Salzburg maintained their fine run of results last Saturday when they saw off Olympiacos 3-1 at the Sportzentrum Anif.

They have now won each of their two pre-season games after edging out Legia Warszawa 3-2 on June 29.

The Austrian champions head into the weekend unbeaten in seven straight games across all competitions, dating back to April’s 2-1 loss to Sturm Graz.

Feyenoord, on the other hand, got their pre-season underway with a humiliating 7-0 defeat against Copenhagen.

They have now lost three consecutive games in all competitions, while managing just one win from their last six outings.

Feyenoord enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign, finishing third in the Eredivisie table to secure their place in the UEFA Europa League.

Red Bull Salzburg vs Feyenoord Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with Salzburg claiming a 3-1 friendly victory in 2019.

The Austrian side have won each of their two pre-season games, scoring six goals and conceding three.

Feyenoord have lost each of their last three games, including a 1-0 defeat to Roma in the Conference League final back in May.

Red Bull Salzburg are unbeaten in each of their last seven outings across all competitions, picking up an impressive six wins and one draw.

Red Bull Salzburg vs Feyenoord Prediction

While Feyenoord will be looking to find their feet, they face a rampant Salzburg side who have enjoyed a super pre-season thus far. We are backing the Austrian outfit to come away with the win to set the pace for their cup opener against SV Fugen on July 15.

Prediction: Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 Feyenoord

Red Bull Salzburg vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Red Bull Salzburg

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Salzburg have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four outings)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in each of Salzburg’s three pre-season games)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far