Red Bull Salzburg vs Rapid Vienna Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7th 2024

Red Bull Salzburg welcome Rapid Vienna to the Red Bull Arena for an Austrian Bundesliga Championship group game on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 4-3 defeat at home to Sturm Graz in the OFB Cup semifinal. They took a 10th-minute lead through Oumar Solet but William Boving drew the game level 15 minutes later. Tomi Horvat, David Schnegg and Niklas Geyrhofer scored second-half goals for the visitors while Luka Sucic and Aleksa Terzic scored ultimately futile goals.

Rapid Vienna, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched 2. Liga outfit Leoben with a 3-0 away win in the same competition. They went ahead through Drini Halili's 27th-minute own goal while further strikes from Christoph Lang and Fally Mayulu saw them book a final date with Sturm Graz - a repeat of last season's final.

Die Grün-Weißen will turn their focus back to the league scene where their last game came in a 3-0 away win over Hartberg. Salzburg's last league game came in a 1-0 away win over Sturm Graz.

Red Bull Salzburg vs Rapid Vienna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 211th meeting between the two sides. Salzburg have 81 wins to their name, and Rapid Vienna were victorious on 79 occasions while 50 games ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2023 when Salzburg claimed a 1-0 away win.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Rapid Vienna have kept a clean sheet in their last four games in all competitions.

Four of Salzburg's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Rapid Vienna are unbeaten in 10 games played across competitions in 2024 (six wins).

Red Bull Salzburg vs Rapid Vienna Prediction

Salzburg saw their five-game winning run ended by Sturm Graz, which was ironic considering that Gerhard Struber's side had gotten the better of them in league action just four days earlier. Die Roten Bullen are on course for an 11th successive league crown and hold a five-point advantage at the summit.

Rapid Vienna only have continental qualification to look forward to, which could come either through their league placement or by winning the cup.

Vienna's record in this fixture in recent years is not great, having not defeated Salzburg in any of the last 21 head-to-head games (18 losses). We expect this trend to continue with a narrow win for Salzburg.

Prediction: Red Bull Salzburg 1-0 Rapid Vienna

Red Bull Salzburg vs Rapid Vienna Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Red Bull Salzburg to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half