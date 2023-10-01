Red Bull Salzburg vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | October 3rd 2023

Red Bull Salzburg will host Real Sociedad at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a strong start to life under manager Gerhard Struber and will hope they can continue their good performances this week. They opened their group stage campaign last month with a 2-0 win over 10-man Benfica at the Estadio da Luz featuring goals from Roko Simic and Israel international Oscar Gloukh in either half.

Red Bull Salzburg sit first in the Group D standings with three points and will be looking to strengthen their grip at the top with another win on Tuesday.

Real Sociedad have had mixed results this season but have particularly performed well in recent weeks. They opened their Champions League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan with Braiz Mendez scoring the game's opener just four minutes after kickoff before last season's finalists scored a late leveler to ensure the spoils were shared.

Red Bull Salzburg vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the third meeting between Salzburg and Sociedad. The previous two matchups between the two teams came in the last 16 of the 2017-18 Europa League campaign which the Austrian outfit won 4-3 on aggregate.

The hosts have had 18 competitive meetings against Spanish opposition. They have won five of those games, lost 10 and drawn the other three.

The visitors have had four meetings against Austrian opposition in European competitions. They have won one of those games, lost once and drawn the other two.

Sociedad have kept clean sheets in their last two matches after managing just one in their seven games prior.

Red Bull Salzburg vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Salzburg are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their 12 competitive outings this season. They have won three of their last four games on home turf and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Sociedad have won their last three games on the bounce after winning just one of their previous six. They have won just one of their last four away matches but should have just enough to come out on top here.

Prediction: Red Bull Salzburg 1-2 Real Sociedad

Red Bull Salzburg vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Salzburg to score first: YES (The hosts' have scored the first goal in five of their last six matches)