Red Devils drop Pogba's asking fee, Smalling agrees a permanent move to AS Roma, and more: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 3rd January 2020

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup.

The January transfer window is already open and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the unenviable task of finding the right player at the right price to ensure his squad gets the requisite boost in the second half of the season.

We look at the best Manchester United transfer news making the headlines today.

Chris Smalling to join AS Roma on a permanent deal

AS Roma seem to have pulled off a great deal by agreeing to sign Chris Smalling on a permanent move from Manchester United for a reported fee of just €15million.

The Englishman had joined Roma on loan at the start of this season with an option for the Serie A side to make the deal permanent. Since his move, Smalling has been one of the best defenders in the league.

The Italian club's hierarchy are quite impressed with Smalling's defensive and leadership abilities and want to make the deal official at the earliest. It is also expected that Man United would allow the defender to leave the club after spending 9 seasons at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba could be sold in January

Manchester United have reportedly dropped Paul Pogba's asking price as they look set to part ways with the Frenchman in January. The midfielder has been strongly linked with a move away from Old Trafford this month with Real Madrid tipped to be his next destination.

The Red Devils have always been adamant about demanding in excess of £140million for the midfielder. However, it is now understood that Manchester United would even accept a £100 million bid as they want to get rid of the 26-year-old.

Solskjaer wants to bring in 2 midfielders in January and is aware that that can't happen unless he lets Pogba leave. The Frenchman has been out with injury this season and has made just 7 league appearances.

Additionally, the World Cup recently underwent ankle surgery, meaning that he would be out of action for at least 3-4 weeks. Thus, that too could have prompted the Red Devils to lower their asking price.

Gedson Fernandes available for as little as €20million

Benfica would sell Gedson Fernandes for as little as €20million, if Manchester United are interested in signing the 20-year-old midfielder, reports A Bola.

Fernandes is desperate for a move away from Benfica after not getting enough playing time this season. His situation got worse after the Portuguese club signed Julian Weigl from Dortmund for a reported fee of €20million.

A Bola understands that Benfica do not see Gedson in their long-term plans and are now wanting to recoup the money they spent on Weigl's transfer. Despite a €120 million release clause, the Portuguese outfit could let the midfielder depart, provided a club comes in with a suitable offer.