Red Devils ready to accept Vinicius + cash for Pogba, Boost for Solskjaer in Maddison deal and more: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 26th December 2019

Shashi Choudhary FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors Published Dec 26, 2019

Dec 26, 2019 IST SHARE

Manchester United v Colchester United - Carabao Cup: Quarter Final

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup. Here are the top stories surrounding the Red Devils today!

Vinicius + £85 million will convince United to sell Pogba

Club Brugge KV v Real Madrid: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United are slowly giving up on keeping hold of Paul Pogba and The Red Devils are now finding the best deal before they eventually sell him in January.

According to Spanish publication Eldesmarque, Real Madrid are continuing to push for Pogba and are now offering Vinicius Jr in a cash + player deal to force United's hands.

The report states that Manchester United are in dire need for a forward player to ease the goal-scoring burden from Marcus Rashford's shoulders and see Vinicius as a future Ballon'dOr winner as well.

If Real Madrid can cough up £70-80 million in addition to Vinicius, The Red Devils would be willing to sell Pogba as early as in January and then focus on further re-building next summer.

Jamed Maddison stalling over the new Leicester deal

Manchester City v Leicester City FC - Premier League

Manchester United received a major boost in their attempt to sign Leicester City playmaker James Maddison after a report from Metro confirmed that Maddison is now stalling over the new contract.

Maddison was due to sign his contract extension this month but it seems that a possible move to Manchester United has now started to play on his mind.

Despite the change in situation, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has asked United to only bid for the England international in the summer after he has sorted out Paul Pogba's future.

Maddison is seen as the ideal player to ensure Manchester United regain their place among the best teams in Premier League. Jadon Sancho as well as Kalidou Koulibaly are other names linked with a summer switch to Old Trafford.

£35 million rated Russia playmaker wants Man United move

FC Lokomotiv Moscow vs FC Dynamo Moscow - Russian Premier League

Lokomotiv Moscow playmaker Aleksey Miranchuk is keen to sign for Manchester United and has asked his representatives to push for a January transfer, reports Tuttomercatoweb.

Miranchuk has been in fine form this season scoring 9 goals and assisting 4 in 21 appearances this season. After his bright start to the season, a whole host of clubs want to sign the 24-year-old attacking midfielder.

Manchester United took notice of Miranchuk when he scored twice against Juventus in a Champions League group stage game earlier this season. It is believed that United will need to spend over £35 million to stand any chance of signing Miranchuk in January.

£25 million formal offer made for Serie A star

Parma Calcio v Brescia Calcio - Serie A

Manchester United have tabled an official £25 million bid for the 19-year-old winger Dejan Kulusevski, reports Calciomercato.

The exciting Swedish winger is currently on loan at Parma and his parent club Atlanta are convinced that Kulusevski may not return next summer.

Kulusevski has managed 4 goals and 7 assists from 19 league games this season and has attracted plenty of suitors. Manchester United believe that the youngster fits perfectly in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's playing style and are willing to spend £25 million to sign him in January.

Inter Milan are another club interested in signing Kulusevski and are working hard on a deal which allows the 19-year-old to continue playing at Parma this season and then join Antonio Conte's team next summer.