Red Devils ready to pay €5 million extra bonus for Bruno, Leicester City favourites to sign Lingard and more: Manchester United Transfer Roundup, 27th January 2020

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup. At last, there is some positive news for the Red Devils supporters as Bruno Fernandes' long-running transfer saga appears to be nearing a happy conclusion.

On that note, we look at the best Manchester United transfer news and rumors making the headlines today.

Red Devils up their offer to €55 million for Bruno

Manchester United have improved their initial offer for Bruno Fernandes up to €55 million, reports the Portuguese newspaper Record. That is not all, it is believed that a €5 million of the €15 million in bonuses has also been made easy to achieve while the rest remain difficult.

The Portuguese star is expected to play in Sporting Lisbon's match against Maritimo tonight which will be followed by intense negotiations between the two parties. As per the reports, this transfer is in its final leg and is expected to be completed in the next 2-3 days.

However, we have heard those claims a lot this summer, haven't we?

Manchester United pulled out of Cavani's race due to wage demands

Edinson Cavani is more than likely to join Atletico Madrid in the coming hours after Manchester United pulled out of the race, confirms David Ornstein via The Athletic.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate for a new striker this season after Marcus Rashford's long-term injury. Cavani is available in the market after he submitted transfer request early last week.

However, the Red Devils are not sure of the Uruguyan's injury record and are also not comfortable paying the monsterous £360k-per-week wages for the striker. Ornstein also hinted that Manchester United could even go the entire January transfer window without making a single singning.

Jesse Lingard to Leicester City gathering pace

As per the reports, Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard is expected to quit Old Trafford in the summer with Leicester City emerging as the clear favorites to sign him.

According to Oddschecker, Leicester City are 2/1 firm favorites to sign the England international in the summer while AC Milan are placed 7/1 and Everton are also in the mix at 20/1.

Bookmakers do not generally offer such low odds on a high profile transfer unless there are some truth behind the rumours. It is understood that Manchester United are planning a cash+player offer for James Maddison in the summer with Lingard being the player offered.

Daily Mail believes The Red Devils have already offered £45 million + Lingard for Maddison, only to be rejected by The Foxes. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees Maddison as his number one target for the summer and has been assured that the club will try their best to bring him at Old Trafford.

