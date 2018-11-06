×
Red Star Belgrade v Liverpool: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Kickoff Information | Champions League 2018-19

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Preview
308   //    06 Nov 2018, 11:53 IST

Liverpool v FK Crvena Zvezda - UEFA Champions League Group C
Liverpool v FK Crvena Zvezda - UEFA Champions League Group C

Liverpool travel to the Rajk Mitic Stadium to take on Red Star Belgrade as they look to tighten their grip at the top of the table. Just three points separate the teams in this apparent 'group of death' and the Reds will know that two wins against the Serbian powerhouse is imperative in order to qualify for the knockout stages.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the clash. 

Red Star Belgrade v Liverpool: Kickoff Information

Date: 6 November 2018

Kickoff: 18:55 (local time), 23:25 (IST)

Venue: Rajko Mitić Stadium 

Red Star Belgrade v Liverpool: Team News

Red Star Belgrade:

Captain Vujadin Savic, who has been dropped from the playing XI in recent times isn't expected to start the high-voltage encounter against Liverpool. The hosts though have a full squad to choose from.

Liverpool:

Liverpool will be without Xherdan Shaqiri
Liverpool will be without Xherdan Shaqiri

The Reds too will be without the services of their skipper Jordan Henderson, who is suffering from a hamstring injury. Due to political reasons, Xherdan Shaqiri has not travelled with the squad.

Naby Keita is back from injury but it will be interesting to see if Klopp drafts him straight into the playing XI. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remains a long-term casualty.

Meanwhile, all Jurgen Klopp explained about a potential squad rotation was - "Wait until tomorrow."

Red Star Belgrade v Liverpool: Probable Line-ups

Red Star Belgrade (4-2-3-1): Borjan; Stojkovic, Degenek, Babic, Gobeljic; Krsticic, Jovicic; Ben Nabouhane, Ebecilio, Srnić; Boakye

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Wijnaldum, Lallana; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Red Star Belgrade v Liverpool: Form Guide

Last 5 matches ( in all competitions)

Red Star Belgrade: W-W-W-L-W

Liverpool: D-W-W-W-D

Red Star Belgrade v Liverpool: Head-To-Head

Red Star Belgrade wins: 2

Liverpool wins: 1

Draws: 0

Red Star Belgrade v Liverpool: Key Players

Red Star Belgrade:

Red Star Belgrade v FC Red Bull Salzburg - UEFA Champions League
Red Star Belgrade v FC Red Bull Salzburg - UEFA Champions League

El Fardou Ben Nabouhane enters into this fixture in a rich vein of form, having scored his first goal since the 2nd of September last weekend. He is quick, creative and someone who can shift defence to attack rather quickly. The number 10 is the main reason for his side's campaign in the Champions League and once again, he will have to step up to salvage pride for the Serbian giants.

Liverpool:

Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Sadio Mane's blistering pace, running ability when not on the ball, movement and link-up play with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino makes him one to watch out for. 

Red Star Belgrade v Liverpool: Prediction

The hosts will bank on their home comforts to give Liverpool a run for their money, but the front three under Klopp will turn out to be too heavy to handle. Expect Red Star's defensive record to go from bad to worse.

Predicted score: Red Star Belgrade 0-3 Liverpool

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks, Sportwalk and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
