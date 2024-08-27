Red Star Belgrade vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2024

Red Star Belgrade and Bodo/Glimt go head-to-head in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff clash at the Rajko Mitic Stadium on Wednesday. Having suffered a narrow defeat in Norway, Vladan Milojević’s men will head into the midweek clash looking to overturn their one-goal deficit and book their spot in the group stage.

Red Star Belgrade’s dreams of securing Champions League football suffered a slight blow last Tuesday when they fell to a 2-1 loss against Bodo/Glimt in the first leg of the playoff.

Following a goalless first half at the Aspmyra Stadion, Odin Luras Bjortuft and Isak Dybvik Maatta hit the target to put the hosts in front before Ognjen Mimovic gave Red Star a lifeline when he pulled one back in the 75th minute.

Trending

Before that, Milojevic’s side went unbeaten in their opening five matches, picking up three wins and two draws in the Serbian Superliga, where they currently hold a three-point lead at the top of the table.

Bodo/Glimt, on the other hand, turned in a performance of the highest quality last Saturday when they stormed to a 6-0 victory over Sarpsborg in the Norwegian Eliteserien.

Before that, Kjetil Knutsen’s men thrashed Jagiellonia 4-1 on August 13 to complete a 5-1 aggregate victory over the Polish outfit in the Champions League third qualifying round before beating Red Star last Tuesday.

The Glimt have now gone unbeaten in 10 straight matches across all competitions, picking up eight wins and two draws since July’s 2-1 loss against Sandefjord.

Red Star Belgrade vs Bodo/Glimt Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between the two sides, with Bodo/Glimt claiming a 2-1 victory in last week's first leg.

Bodo/Glimt have won all but one of their last seven games across all competitions, with a 1-1 draw against Viking on August 10 being the exception.

Red Star Belgrade are unbeaten in their 16 competitive home games in 2024, picking up 14 wins and two draws since the turn of the year.

The Glimt have lost just one of their last seven away matches across all competitions while claiming four wins and two draws since the start of June.

Red Star Belgrade vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Buoyed by their emphatic victory against Sarpsborg, Bodo/Glimt will head into Wednesday’s clash with confidence as they look to pick up where they left off in last week’s reverse leg.

However, Red Star have made their home turf a fortress and we are backing them to turn the tie on its head.

Prediction: Red Star Belgrade 3-1 Bodo/Glimt

Red Star Belgrade vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Red Star to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Red Star’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in the hosts’ last six outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback