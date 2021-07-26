Red Star Belgrade vs Kairat prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Red Star Belgrade are set to play Kairat at the Rajko Mitic Stadium on Wednesday in the second leg of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

Red Star Belgrade come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Mladost Lucani yesterday in the Serbian SuperLiga. A goal from Montenegro international Mirko Ivanic was enough to secure the win for Dejan Stankovic's Red Star Belgrade.

Kairat, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Arys in the group stage of the Kazakh Cup. A second-half goal from striker Stanley Chisom Nkobie sealed the deal for Arys.

Red Star Belgrade vs Kairat Head-to-Head

In three previous encounters between the two sides, Kairat have won all three games.

The two clubs last faced each other a few days ago in the first leg of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, with Kairat beating Red Star Belgrade 2-1. Goals from attacker Jose Kante and Cameroonian centre-back Macky Bagnack secured the win for Kairat. A second-half own goal from Croatian right-back Dino Mikanovic proved to be a mere consolation for Red Star Belgrade.

Red Star Belgrade form guide in the Serbian SuperLiga: W-D

Kairat form guide in the Kazakhstan Premier League: W-D-W-W-W

Red Star Belgrade vs Kairat Team News

Red Star Belgrade

Red Star Belgrade have no known injury issues and manager Dejan Stankovic is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kairat

Meanwhile, Kairat manager Kirill Keker will be unable to call upon the services of Polish midfielder Jacek Goralski and left-back Gafurzhan Suyumbayev, while there are doubts over the availability of midfielder Nebojsa Kosovic and experienced Brazilian attacker Joao Paulo.

Injured: Jacek Goralski, Gafurzhan Suyumbayev

Doubtful: Nebojsa Kosovic, Joao Paulo

Suspended: None

Red Star Belgrade vs Kairat Predicted XI

Red Star Belgrade Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Milan Borjan, Milan Gajic, Aleksandar Dragovic, Radovan Pankov, Milan Rodic, Nenad Krsticic, Sekou Sanogo, Mirko Ivanic, El Fardou Ben, Aleksandar Katai, Milan Pavkov

Kairat Predicted XI (4-3-3): Stas Pokatilov, Dino Mikanovic, Rade Dugalic, Nuraly Alip, Macky Bagnack, Dzyanis Palyakow, Gulzhigit Alykulov, Kamo Hovhannisyan, Artur Shushenachev, Vagner Love, Jose Kante

Red Star Belgrade vs Kairat Prediction

Red Star Belgrade won the Serbian SuperLiga last season, but domestic dominance aside they will be hoping to play in an European competition this season. The addition of experienced Austrian centre-back Aleksandar Dragovic from Bayer Leverkusen could prove to be important.

Kairat, on the other hand, have former CSKA Moscow and AS Monaco striker and Brazil international Vagner Love in their squad. Guinea international Jose Kante has been in good form since joining the club and he will be important for his side.

Kairat should edge past Red Star Belgrade.

Prediction: Red Star Belgrade 0-1 Kairat

