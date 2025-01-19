Red Star Belgrade vs PSV Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2025

Red Star Belgrade will entertain PSV at the Rajko Mitić Stadium in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Red Star need to win their last two games in the league phase to qualify for the knockout round playoffs. Boeren also need to win their next two games if they are to book a berth directly in the round of 16.

The hosts will play their first competitive match of the year. They concluded 2024 on a three-game winning streak. They defeated Čukarički 5-2 at home in the Serbian SuperLiga in their previous outing. Rade Krunić and Cherif Ndiaye bagged braces in that win.

The visitors suffered a shock 3-1 away loss to PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie on Saturday, ending their unbeaten streak after just four games. Johan Bakayoko, assisted by Ivan Perišić, equalized in the 25th minute but Zwolle scored a goal apiece in either half to record a win.

Red Star suffered a 2-1 away loss to AC Milan in their previous Champions League outing while the visitors fell to a 1-0 loss to Brest.

Red Star Belgrade vs PSV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths just twice, with both meetings taking place in the 2004-05 Champions League qualifying campaign. Both teams recorded home wins but the visitors progressed to the next round 7-3 on aggregate.

Both teams have scored 10 goals in six games in the Champions League thus far, though Boeren have the better defensive record, conceding 11 fewer goals (8).

Red Star Belgrade have won just one of their last 12 games in the Champions League, with that win coming against Stuttgart in November.

PSV have suffered five defeats across all competitions this season, with all being registered in away games.

The visitors have lost three of their last four away games in the Champions League, failing to score in two.

Red Star Belgrade vs PSV Prediction

Crvena Zvezda play their first competitive game of 2025 and will look to get their year underway on a winning note. They won their four friendlies earlier this month, scoring 16 goals, and will look to build on that form. They have a 100% home record against Dutch teams.

Bruno Duarte did not play in the friendlies and is a doubt. Peter Olayinka is nursing an injury while Omri Glazer is back in training and is likely to start from the bench.

Rood-witten saw their unbeaten streak end after four games last week and will look to bounce back with a win here. They have lost their last three away games, scoring just once, and will look to improve upon that record.

Malik Tillman suffered an ankle injury against Excelsior last week and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Couhaib Driouech is also nursing an ankle injury while Adamo Nagalo and Sergiño Dest are long-term absentees for Peter Bosz.

Considering the form of the two teams in the Champions League, they are likely to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Red Star Belgrade 1-1 PSV

Red Star Belgrade vs PSV Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

