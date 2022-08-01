Red Star Belgrade vs Pyunik Yerevan prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Red Star Belgrade kick off their UEFA Champions League qualification campaign on Tuesday when they host Pyunik Yerevan at the Rajko Mitic Stadium.

The visitors head into the game fresh off the back of a 1-0 loss against FC Ararat in their 2022-23 Armenian top-flight opener and will look to move on from that result.

Red Star Belgrade maintained their sensational run of results as they claimed an emphatic 6-0 win over Radnik Surdulica on Friday.

They have won their opening four games of the Serbian Superliga and sit top of the league table with a two-point cushion over second-placed Vojvodina.

Red Star Belgrade will be backing themselves to kick off their hunt for a place in the Champions League on a high as they are unbeaten on their home turf since November 2021.

Elsewhere, Pyunik Yerevan were denied a dream start to their 2022-23 Armenian top-flight campaign as they fell to a 1-0 loss against FC Ararat.

Prior to that, they saw off Luxembourg outfit Dudelange in the second round of the Champions League qualifiers courtesy of a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Pyunik have now won their two away games in the qualifiers and will look to keep the ball rolling to maintain their quest for a place in Europe’s biggest club competition.

Red Star Belgrade vs Pyunik Yerevan Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note and place one foot in the next phase of the qualifiers.

Red Star Belgrade Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Pyunik Yerevan Form Guide: L-W-L-W-D

Red Star Belgrade vs Pyunik Yerevan Team News

Red Star Belgrade

Red Star Belgrade head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Pyunik Yerevan

The Armenian outfit will be without 32-year-old Zoran Gajić, who is currently suspended.

Injured: None

Suspended: Zoran Gajić

Red Star Belgrade vs Pyunik Yerevan Predicted XI

Red Star Belgrade Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Milan Borjan; Marko Gobeljić, Nemanja Milunović, Aleksandar Dragović, Milan Rodić; Kings Kangwa, Guélor Kanga; Stefan Mitrović, Aleksandar Katai, Mirko Ivanić; Aleksandar Pešić

Pyunik Yerevan Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Yurchenko; Artak Dashyan, André Mensalão, Juninho, David Davidyan; Mikhail Kovalenko, Yusuf Otubanjo, Hovhannes Harutyunyan; Luka Juričić, Uroš Nenadović, Renzo Zambrano

Red Star Belgrade vs Pyunik Yerevan Prediction

Red Star Belgrade have been near-impenetrable in recent weeks and while we expect the visitors to put up a good fight, we are backing the Serbians to maintain their solid run of results and claim a vital first-leg win.

Prediction: Red Star Belgrade 2-0 Pyunik Yerevan

