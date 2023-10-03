Red Star Belgrade vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4, 2023

Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys return to action in the UEFA Champions League when they lock horns at the Rajko Mitic Stadium on Wednesday (October 4). Both sides suffered defeat in their opening game in Group G.

Red Star picked up a morale-boosting result at the weekend, as they claimed a 1-0 win over Radnicki in the Serbian SuperLiga. Barak Bakhar’s side were on a run of back-to-back defeats. They lost 2-1 against Cukaricki on September 16, three days before a 3-1 defeat to holders Manchester City in their Champions League opener.

However, Red Star now return home, where they have won their last 10 games across competitions since a 2-2 draw against Novi Pazar on May 28.

Meanwhile, Young Boys returned to winning ways last time, out as they edged out Grasshopper Zurich 1-0 in the Swiss Super League. Before that, Raphael Wicky’s men fell 2-1 at St. Gallen on September 28, which snapped their unbeaten start to the new domestic campaign.

Young Boys now turn their attention to the Champions League, where they suffered a 3-1 home loss to German outfit RB Leipzig in their curtain-raiser on September 19.

Red Star Belgrade vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams, with Red Star winning once and drawing the other three.

Red Star have lost three of their last five games since August, claiming wins over Novi Pazar and Radnicki.

Young Boys are unbeaten in seven of their eight away games this season, winning four.

Bakhar’s men are on a blistering run of 10 consecutive home wins across competitions since a 1-0 loss to AS Monaco in September 2022.

Red Star Belgrade vs Young Boys Prediction

Having kicked off their Champions League quest with a defeat, both teams will look to pick up a morale-boosting result. Red Star have not lost a competitive home game in over a year and should edge out Wicky’s side.

Prediction: Red Star 2-1 Young Boys

Red Star Belgrade vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Red Star

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in seven of Red Stars’ last eight games.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Red Star's last five games.)