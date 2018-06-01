Redemption for Zinedine Zidane in elegant Madrid departure

Another chapter in the career of Zinedine Zidane has come to a close, and again it is his true character that has dictated his departure.

Mark Pitman SENIOR ANALYST Feature 01 Jun 2018

Zinedine Zidane has walked away from Real Madrid in a departure true to his character

Three Champions League titles and one fond farewell

It was an exit that made just as many headlines, but the contrast between Zinedine Zidane's departure from his playing career in 2006 and his exit from the Real Madrid managerial hot-seat could not have been greater. Yet, both were equally surprising and spectacular, with only the latter ending in success and glory.

Zidane brought a hugely-successful playing career to an end with a red card at the 2006 World Cup final. His headbutt into the chest of Italian defender Marco Materazzi on the biggest stage of all in Berlin provided the football world with one of the most shocking moments of all time. But the game is about glory, and he now departs the Spanish capital on his terms, and as an unprecedented champion.

Zidane's playing career ended in professional disgrace but without personal regret

Three consecutive UEFA Champions League triumphs have never been achieved before, and while player-power undoubtedly influenced his decision to walk away from the Santiago Bernabeu as Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo expressed their respective personal unrest in the midst of celebration, Zidane continued to hold authority throughout the club.

Humble beginnings

Raised in the impoverished surroundings of Marseille, the man of Algerian descent would leave behind his humble beginnings as his career blossomed for club and country, but his proud character ensured he would never forget his roots. It is a trait that has defined him as a man, and his actions reflect the true spirit that he emits from his piercing stare.

Zidane was one of the true midfield greats

Regarded as one of the greatest of all-time as he patrolled Europe as the complete creative midfielder, Zidane stood for what he believed in when verbally accosted by Materazzi on that intense and humid July night in 2006. Although named as the best player at the tournament, Zidane and his French team would receive no winners' medals.

There was no remorse, no regret, and certainly no apology to his rival. Zidane knew that he had done wrong professionally, but personally, his actions were entirely appropriate. He had acted true to himself and to his beliefs, true to the character that his parents had nurtured, true to the values that he had been taught while being raised in a home where the only currency available was love.

Zidane leaves Real Madrid as an unprecedented champion

It was one of a number of red cards shown during a long and illustrious career that had seen Zidane targetted both physically and verbally by inferior oppositions. Provocation was the best tool to nullify his talent. A deep and intense figure, Zidane remained cool, calm and collected, and even when his reactions appeared completely uncontrolled, they were calculated reflections of his true character.

Taking the managerial step

Although the 2006 World Cup eluded him, his playing career was defined by silverware, and as the nature of his final exit faded, so he was remembered for the great player that he truly was. His burning passion for football ensured he would make the natural next step into coaching, and having shown his potential as assistant to Carlo Ancelotti and as manager of Castilla, he took over at Madrid in January 2016.

Zidane achieved incredible success as both a player and manager at Real Madrid

Eight major trophies followed, an achievement headlined by three consecutive Champions League successes in 2016, 2017 and 2018. One of the few men with the reputation and respect to manage a changing room of excessive and demanding characters, Zidane was held in high-esteem by his squad, but his decisions eventually resulted in the unrest that came to a head on the night of his greatest success.

Just like Zidane back in 2002, Bale scored one of the greatest-ever Champions League final goals in Kiev to set Madrid on their way to their fourteenth trophy. Making the most of his indemnity that evening, the Wales star publicly criticised his lack of playing time in his post-match press conference. Not to be upstaged for the second time in one night, Ronaldo then opened the door to speculation over his future at the club.

Gareth Bale expressed frustration at his lack of minutes following the Champions League final

The actions of the duo immediately placed President Florentino Perez under pressure, which immediately questioned the future of Zidane by default. When there is a problem at Madrid there is blame, and it usually sits at the manager's door. Assessing the situation, sensing the inevitable, Zidane once again took matters into his own hands on Thursday afternoon as he announced his resignation.

Zizou - a man of values

As addressed in the hastily assembled media, Zidane's look was no different to that of the man that had left the Olympiastadion in Germany almost 12-years before. Cool, composed, assured. Zidane announced his departure in a far more refined way, but with an equally powerful delivery. True to himself, as ever, Zidane knew this latest chapter of his career had reached a natural end.

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez accepts the departure of his greatest appointment

Zidane has matured since that night in Berlin, but his values remain just as strong, his actions just as brave. Appreciating the growing resentment to his selection policy, Zidane headed for the exit before being escorted there. But this time he leaves with a trophy, a winners' medal, and the satisfaction of once again being true to the spirit of that boy kicking a ball on the streets of Marseille.

What do you think were Zidane's best moments as the manager of Real Madrid? Let us know in the comments below!