Reggina vs Parma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B 2021-22 

Reggina and Parma will battle for three points in a Serie B matchday nine fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the clash on the back of a 1-0 away victory over Vicenza last weekend. Andrey Galabinov scored the winning goal in the 31st minute.

Parma were held to a goalless draw on home turf by Monza.The game saw the visitors reduced to 10 men after Luca Marrone was sent off for two bookable offenses.

The stalemate left I Crociati in 12th spot in the table, having garnered 10 points from eight matches. Reggina are in eighth spot on 13 points.

Reggina vs Parma Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 16 occasions in the past and they each have six wins apiece, while four previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

This will be their first meeting since Francesco Cozza's second-half brace helped Reggina secure a 2-1 comeback victory on home turf in the 2007-08 Serie A campaign.

Parma are currently on a run of three consecutive draws and are winless in five successive league games. Reggina have two wins from their last five Serie B matches.

Reggina form guide: W-L-D-D-W

Parma form guide: D-D-D-L-L

Reggina vs Parma Team News

Reggina

There are no injury concerns for the hosts. However, goalkeeper Alessandro Micai is suspended due to the straight red card he received against Pisa. Claud Adjapong is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Claud Adjapong

Suspension: Alessandro Micai

Parma

Daniele Iacoponi and Lautaro Valenti have both been ruled out with injuries while Drissa Gui Camara is a doubt for the game. Adrian Bernabe still remains on the sidelines after his surgery in August.

Injuries: Lautaro Valenti, Daniele Iacoponi, Adrian Bernabe

Doubtful: Drissa Gui Camara

Suspension: None

Reggina vs Parma Predicted XI

Reggina Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stefano Turati (GK); Gianluca Di Chiara, Dimitrios Stavropoulos, Thiago Cionek, Giusseppe Loiacono; Nicola Bellomo, Lorenzo Crisetig, Federico Ricci; Jeremy Menez, Andrey Galabinov

Parma Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Buffon (GK); Woyo Coulibaly, Yordan Osorio, Elias Cobbaut, Enrico Del Prato; Stanko Juric, Juan Brunetta, Pasquale Schiattarella; Gennaro Tutino, Dennis Man, Valentin Mihaila

Reggina vs Parma Prediction

Reggina have been the more consistent side this term. Parma still have a shot at making it to the playoff spot and a win would boost their chances of an immediate return to Serie A.

The hosts are more compact in their play but Parma's more expansive style means that goals could be scored at both ends of a stalemate.

Prediction: Reggina 2-2 Parma

Edited by Shardul Sant