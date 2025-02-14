Reims vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16 2025

Reims face off with Angers in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Auguste-Delaune this Sunday.

Both of these teams are in the lower echelons of Ligue 1 right now, with Reims in 14th and Angers one spot above them in 13th. With just one point separating these two, this could be a tight game to call this weekend.

So who will come out on top?

Reims vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Reims' recent record against Angers is a strong one. They have defeated this weekend's visitors three times in their last six meetings, including their most recent one in September. They have also not lost to Angers since December 2021.

Reims are currently on a truly horrific run of form that has seen them fail to secure any kind of victory in the league since November 10, a winless sequence of ten games. Last weekend saw them slump to a devastating 4-0 loss to Lyon.

Angers put together a three-game winning streak in early January, climbing up the table somewhat. Since then, though, they've failed to win any of their last three Ligue 1 games and have only scored once, too.

Despite their league struggles, both Reims and Angers have progressed well in the Coupe de France, and now find themselves in the last eight of that tournament. Curiously, the next round - set for February 25 - will pit them against one another.

While they sit three places above the relegation zone, only the bottom three sides have scored fewer goals than Angers this season. They have produced only 22, although forward Esteban Lepaul has scored six in his last seven games.

Reims vs Angers Prediction

Both of these sides have struggled for form in recent weeks, with Reims in particular now riding a terrible winless streak that dates back several months.

However, while Angers appeared to have turned a corner in early January, they are now struggling just as badly as they did earlier in the season, particularly in front of goal.

With all of this considered, we should probably expect a low-scoring game here, and given the problems both teams have, it's hard to imagine either finding victory. Therefore, the prediction is a draw.

Prediction: Reims 1-1 Angers

Reims vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been fewer than 2.5 goals in six of Angers' last seven games).

Tip 3: Esteban Lepaul to score for Angers - Yes (Lepaul has scored six goals in his last seven games).

