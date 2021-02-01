Reims vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Reims welcome Angers to the Stade Auguste-Delaune in a Ligue 1 encounter on Wednesday evening.

Reims are currently sitting in 12th place, a disappointing distance from their sixth-placed finish last season. Angers, meanwhile, sit above them in eighth position.

Both sides will be confident after picking up wins at the weekend, and they will aim to build momentum with another victory this week.

Reims vs Angers Head-to-Head

Reims’ good form continued this weekend with a solid 1-0 victory over Strasbourg. The win was their second in a row following a victory over Brest the previous weekend.

Reims have now lost just one of their last eight matches, and even that came against title-chasing Lille. Impressively, in those eight games, David Guion’s men have conceded only seven goals.

Their recent form is a far cry from their appalling start to the season. It took them until matchday eight to register a win, and they now seem capable of climbing up the table.

Meanwhile, Angers broke a three-match losing streak at the weekend by overcoming struggling Nimes 3-1.

The win was their first since their 6 January victory over Lille, and moved them up two places in the table. A win in this match would take them to 36 points, and could mean they land as high as sixth depending on other results.

Advertisement

The last time these two faced off was in September. On that occasion, Angers won 1-0 in a bad-tempered game that saw both sides reduced to 10 men.

Prior to this, Reims had won two of their last six meetings with Angers, with the other three ending in draws.

Reims form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Angers form guide: W-L-L-L-W

90+4 🏁 Fin de match et victoire stadiste ! Au terme d'une rencontre plutôt équilibrée et ouverte, les ❤️ et 🤍 ont su prendre l'avantage et le conserver. Un résultat positif face à un concurrent en forme qui vient confirmer la progression stadiste 🔝 #RCSASDR (0-1) pic.twitter.com/BypuME143t — Stade de Reims (@StadeDeReims) January 31, 2021

Reims vs Angers Team News

Reims

Reims have three injuries to deal with going into this match. Arber Zeneli, Marshall Munetsi and Fraser Hornby are all expected to miss out with muscular issues.

Injured: Arber Zeneli, Marshall Munetsi, Fraser Hornby

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Angers

Angers are expected to be without four players for this game. Stephane Bahoken and Enzo Ebosse are rehabbing injuries, while Jimmy Cabot and Rachid Alioui are likely to miss out with illness.

Injured: Stephane Bahoken, Enzo Ebosse, Jimmy Cabot, Rachid Alioui

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Advertisement

⭐ Ce 𝒃𝒖𝒕... Qu'est-ce qu'on est 𝘩𝘦𝘶𝘳𝘦𝘶𝘹 de vous avoir 𝘷𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘥𝘦𝘶𝘹... 🖤🤍#SCONO 𝟯-𝟭 pic.twitter.com/RR2Oq7JVcL — Angers SCO (@AngersSCO) January 31, 2021

Reims vs Angers Predicted XI

Reims predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Predrag Rajkovic, Thomas Foket, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid, Ghislain Konan, Moreto Cassama, Nathanael Mbuku, Valon Berisha, Xavier Chavalerin, Dereck Kutesa, Boulaye Dia

Angers predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Bernardoni, Vincent Manceau, Ismael Traore, Mateo Pavlovic, Souleyman Doumbia, Lassana Coulibaly, Thomas Mangani, Pierrick Capelle, Angelo Fulgini, Mathias Lage, Lois Diony

Reims vs Angers Prediction

This is a really tough game to call given how impressive both sides were in victory at the weekend. Reims have been in better form of late, but Angers did well to arrest their slump and have been stronger in general this season.

However, considering Reims’ defensive solidity, we expect this to be a low-scoring draw with both sides unwilling to give away much at the back.

Prediction: Reims 1-1 Angers