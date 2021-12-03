Reims vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Reims take on Angers in a Ligue 1 meeting at the Stade Auguste-Delaune.

Reims are currently sitting in 14th place in the table, while Angers are a little higher in 8th position.

So which of these mid table sides will come out on top in this one?

After a difficult start to their 2021-22 campaign, Reims appear to have found their form in recent weeks, going unbeaten in four games and winning their last two.

Those wins have moved them up to 14th in the table, and another one over Angers this weekend could see them rise as high as 8th depending on other results.

Reims are a solid side and their defense is the fifth best in Ligue 1, having only conceded 19 goals. However, in turn, only three sides have scored fewer than their 18 goals.

Angers meanwhile came flying out of the blocks in the early weeks of the campaign, only for their form to become more inconsistent in recent weeks.

They’ve now won just once in their last seven games, a 1-0 victory over a struggling Lorient side in late November.

Their most recent game came against Monaco, and saw Angers slump to a 1-3 defeat in a disappointing performance.

Reims vs Angers Head-to-Head

Draws have tended to be the name of the game when it comes to these sides' meetings, as four of their last six matches have ended without a winner.

Historically, draws have dominated in this fixture with eight stalemates. Reims have won six games while Angers have five victories to their name.

Reims form guide: W-W-D-D-L

Angers form guide: L-D-W-D-L

Reims vs Angers Team News

Reims

Three players are expected to miss out on this game for Reims with injuries.

Injured: Arber Zeneli, Fode Doucoure, Fraser Hornby

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Angers

Like their hosts this weekend, Angers also have two players out of action with injuries. Paul Bernardoni is unavailable due to an illness.

Injured: Bilal Brahimi, Zinedine Khaled

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Paul Bernardoni

Reims vs Angers Predicted XI

Reims predicted XI (4-3-3): Predrag Rajkovic; Andreaw Gravillon, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid, Ghislain Konan; Azor Matusiwa, Moreto Cassama, Valon Berisha; Nathanael Mbuku, El-Bilal Toure, Hugo Ekitike

Angers predicted XI (3-5-2): Danijel Petkovic; Vincent Manceau, Ismail Traore, Romain Thomas; Jimmy Cabot, Azzedine Ounahi, Thomas Mangani, Angelo Fulgini, Souleyman Doumbia; Mohamed Ali Cho, Sofiane Boufal

Reims vs Angers Prediction

This should be a close one to call, as both teams are at a similar level based on what we’ve seen thus far this season.

However, Reims have hit a strong patch of form recently in comparison to Angers, and with their home advantage, it could make all the difference.

Expect a tight home win here.

Prediction: Reims 2-1 Angers

