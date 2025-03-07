Reims vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9 2025

Reims play host to Auxerre in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Auguste-Delaune this Sunday.

Reims have suffered a slide down the table in recent weeks and now sit in 15th, just one spot above the drop zone. Auxerre, meanwhile, appear to have little to play for as they sit in 12th, with eight points separating them from any danger.

So who will come out on top this weekend?

Reims vs Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last time these sides met, back in October, Auxerre ran out 2-1 winners. It is worth noting, however, that Reims have won their last three competitive home matches with Auxerre dating back to 2016.

Reims' defeat to Monaco last week was a disappointing one. Not only were they brushed aside, but the loss also marked their fourth in a row in Ligue 1. More to the point, they failed to score in any of the four matches, resulting in them plummeting down the table.

Auxerre fell to defeat at the hands of Strasbourg last weekend, a disappointing result considering the game before that had seen them beat high flyers Marseille. That win, then, remains their only one in a sequence of 13 across all competitions.

Despite their league struggles, Reims still hold hopes of winning a trophy this season in the form of the Coupe de France. They defeated Angers after penalties in the last week of February and will now face lower-league opposition in Cannes in the semi-finals.

Auxerre's 0-1 defeat to Strasbourg last weekend was the first time they'd failed to score a single goal in a run of six matches, with their last blank coming on January 19 against Angers.

Reims vs Auxerre Prediction

Given the shoddy form of both of these sides, this is a hard match to pick. Reims absolutely have more to gain from a win, but can they pull it off?

They certainly have the attacking talent to give Auxerre some problems, but the issue will be in their attack. They've been looking absolutely toothless in recent games, meaning Auxerre will probably be hopeful.

Overall, then, the momentum lies with Auxerre here despite their poor record at the Stade Auguste-Delaune. The prediction, then, is an away win.

Prediction: Reims 0-1 Auxerre

Reims vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Auxerre to win.

Tip 2: Auxerre to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Reims have failed to score in their last four Ligue 1 games).

Tip 3: Auxerre to score in the first half - Yes (Reims have been losing at half-time in their last four matches).

