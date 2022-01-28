Reims vs Bastia prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2021-22

Reims will be looking to record just their second win of the year when they host Bastia at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II in a Coupe de France round of 16 fixture on Saturday.

The home side head into the game following a 4-0 rout at PSG in their previous league outing, meaning they have failed to score in their last three games and have scored just one goal in 2022. That goal came in their previous round of the cup competition earlier this month at Thaon.

Ligue 2 side Bastia dropped points for the second game running as they were held to a goalless draw at home by second division side Toulouse. They overcame Clermont Foot in their previous cup fixture with a 2-0 win.

Reims vs Bastia Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths 19 times so far with all but one game coming in league competitions. The head-to-head record is pretty close at the moment and the visiting side hold a narrow 9-8 lead in wins while just a couple of games have ended in draws.

They have met once in the Coupe de France, with that meeting also coming in the round of 16 of the 2000-01 campaign. Reims recorded a 1-0 win in that game.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides in over six years, with the last one coming at Saturday's venue in the 2015-16 Ligue 1 campaign. Les rouges et blancs recorded a 1-0 win in that game.

Reims form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-D

Bastia form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-D

Reims vs Bastia Team News

Reims

There are a few absentees for the home side here. Marshall Munetsi, Fode Doucoure, Arber Zeneli, and Valon Berisha are out injured. Meanwhile, Ghislain Konan, El Bilal Toure and Moussa Doumbia have returned from their international duties at the AFCON and face late fitness tests.

Dion Lopy will serve a one-game suspension on account of yellow card accumulation.

Injured: Marshall Munetsi, Fode Doucoure, Arber Zeneli, Valon Berisha

Doubtful: Ghislain Konan, El Bilal Toure, Moussa Doumbia

Suspended: Dion Lopy

Bastia

Maguette Diongue is a long-term absentee for the visitors while Thomas Vincensini has also been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Two players will miss the game on account of suspensions as Kylian Kaïboué and Dominique Guidi are ruled out following a red card and yellow card accumulation respectively.

Injured: Maguette Diongue, Thomas Vincensini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Kylian Kaïboué, Dominique Guidi

Reims vs Bastia Predicted XI

Reims Predicted XI (3-4-3): Predrag Rajkovic; Andrew Gravillon, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid; Thomas Foket, Bradley Locko, Nathanaël Mbuku, Jens Cajuste; Nathanael Mbuku, Hugo Ekitike, Ilan Kebbal

Bastia Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Johny Placide; Joris Sainati, Anthony Roncaglia, Yohan Bocognano; Kévin Schur, Christophe Vincent, Yacouba Sylla, Sébastien Salles-Lamonge, Adil Taoui; Benjamin Santelli; Idriss Saadi

Reims vs Bastia Prediction

There's not much to separate the two sides on paper and they have endured a similar run of form in their games as well. Reims will be able to welcome back three key players after their international duties and should be able to overcome the hosts, who have scored just 20 goals in Ligue 2 thus far.

Prediction: Reims 2-1 Bastia

