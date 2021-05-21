Reims vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Reims will play host to Bordeaux at the Stade Auguste-Delaune on the final weekend of the 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign.

Reims are currently in 13th place in the table, with Bordeaux one spot below in 14th, but neither side is mathematically safe from relegation.

However, other results would need to be disastrous for one of these sides to drop into the relegation playoff.

Reims vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head

A lengthy unbeaten run of nine matches between February and April seemed to have Reims safe in mid-table.

However, three losses in their last four games have now meant that despite sitting in 13th place, they’re still not quite safe.

At their best, Reims are a strong side, but worryingly, the news of coach David Guion’s upcoming departure seems to correlate directly with their downturn in form. In fact, they haven’t won since 21 March.

Meanwhile, Bordeaux looked like a solid mid-table outfit throughout 2020. However, a horrible slide from the start of 2021 has seen them plummet down the table.

Jean-Louis Gasset’s side lost 12 of 15 matches between 29 January and 8 May, but last weekend saw them defeat Lens.

That win was enough to keep them afloat, and they’ll be confident of avoiding the relegation playoff thanks to those three points.

Reims defeated Bordeaux 1-3 in their last meeting, and have only lost once to Les Girondins in their last six encounters.

Reims form guide: D-L-D-L-L

Bordeaux form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Reims vs Bordeaux Team News

Reims

Reims will be without defenders Yunis Abdelhamid and Marshall Munetsi for the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, three other players are out due to injury.

Injured: Yehvann Diouf, Valon Berisha

Doubtful: Dion Lopy

Suspended: Yunis Abdelhamid, Marshall Munetsi

Bordeaux

Bordeaux have a total of six players doubtful for this game due to injuries, while defender Mexer is suspended.

Injured: Paul Baysse

Doubtful: Samuel Kalu, Hatem Ben Arfa, Laurent Koscielny, Dilane Bakwa, Otavio

Suspended: Mexer

Reims vs Bordeaux Predicted XI

Reims predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Predrag Rajkovic, Thomas Foket, Wout Faes, Mouhamadou Drammeh, Ghislain Konan, Moreto Cassama, Nathanael Mbuku, Dereck Kutesa, Xavier Chavalerin, Mathieu Cafaro, Boulaye Dia

Bordeaux predicted XI (4-4-2): Benoit Costil, Youssouf Sabaly, Enock Kwateng, Loris Benito, Maxime Poundje, Mehdi Zerkane, Yacine Adli, Jean Michael Seri, Toma Basic, Nicolas de Preville, Hwang Ui-Jo

Reims vs Bordeaux Prediction

Both sides desperately need a win to secure their survival, but form suggests that it’ll be Bordeaux who pull it off.

Their win over Lens last weekend was highly impressive, while Reims’ form has been on the wane ever since David Guion’s departure was announced.

Reims will probably remain in Ligue 1, but they seem likely to lose here.

Prediction: Reims 0-1 Bordeaux