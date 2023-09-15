Reims vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17th 2023

Reims face off with Brest at the Stade Saint-Symphorien in a Ligue 1 clash this Sunday.

Both of these teams are amongst Ligue 1’s highest flyers thus far in the 2023-24 campaign, something that has taken most fans by surprise.

Reims currently sit in fourth place, while Brest sit one spot below them in fifth, albeit with the same number of points. So, who will come out on top this weekend?

Reims vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Interestingly, the last four meetings between Reims and Brest have ended in draws, including their most recent game in April, which finished 1-1. To find Brest’s last win at the Stade Saint-Symphorien, though, you have to go all the way back to September 2017.

While Reims have claimed seven points from a possible nine in their last three matches, a lengthy unbeaten run like the one they put together last season doesn’t seem as likely this time around. They lost their opening match 2-1 to Marseille.

Despite flying high in fifth place, Brest have not actually won a match since August 20, when they overcame newly-promoted Le Havre 1-2.

Reims are one of only a handful of sides who have scored in each of their opening four Ligue 1 matches. Brest seemed set to do the same, but their last match saw them draw 0-0 with Rennes.

With five goals scored and five goals conceded, Brest are one of just four teams in Ligue 1 right now with a goal difference of zero. In contrast, Reims have a goal difference of +3.

Reims vs Brest Prediction

Both of these sides have enjoyed a strong start to the 2023-24 campaign, with Brest in particular surprising people by climbing into fifth place.

This weekend, however, they may find things hard against a Reims team who look both dangerous in attack and relatively tight in defense, too.

The home side have not failed to score in any of their games thus far, and with Brest’s form tailing off in their last two matches, the edge should go to William Still’s team.

Prediction: Reims 2-1 Brest

Reims vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Reims to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals – Yes (There have been over 2.5 goals scored in seven of Reims’ last eight Ligue 1 matches).

Tip 3: Reims to score in the first half – Yes (Reims have scored in the first half of all four of their games thus far this season).