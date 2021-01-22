Reims vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Reims play host to Brest in a Ligue 1 fixture at the Stade Auguste-Delaune on Sunday.

Reims currently sit in 15th place in Ligue 1, three spots below Brest who are in 12th. Five points separate the two sides.

The hosts will believe they can pick a win to improve their chances of avoiding a relegation battle, while a win for Brest would see them solidify a mid-table position.

Reims vs Brest Head-to-Head

Early on in the 2020-21 season, Reims looked like they might be in trouble. It took them until their eighth game to pick up a win, and by mid-December they had just 10 points to their name.

However, a major upturn in form since then has seen them rise out of trouble. Last weekend’s loss to Lille was their first in six matches. They nearly held their much stronger opponents, only succumbing to a 91st-minute goal.

Reims have also scored plenty of goals this season, with their total of 28 being the most out of Ligue 1’s bottom seven sides.

Brest, meanwhile, have struggled somewhat of late. They largely alternated chunks of wins and losses in the early part of the season – only picking up their first draw in December. However, since then they’ve won just one match.

A 2-0 win over Nice gave them a good start to 2021, but their last two games have seen them fall to defeat. Most recently, they slumped to a 2-1 loss against Rennes.

Defending has been Brest’s biggest problem in 2020-21. Only two sides in Ligue 1 have conceded more than their total of 36, and they’re both in the bottom three.

Recent results between these sides favor Brest. They defeated Reims 2-1 in December, and have won three of the last six meetings between the two.

Reims form guide: D-W-D-W-L

Brest form guide: D-L-W-L-L

Reims vs Brest Team News

Reims

Reims will likely be without Anastasios Donis and Valon Berisha, who are both doubtful with minor injuries. Meanwhile, Moreto Cassama is suspended following an accumulation of bookings in recent games.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Anastasios Donis, Valon Berisha

Suspended: Moreto Cassama

Brest

Brest defender Denys Bain's participation in this match is in doubt. Otherwise, they’re likely to stick with the side that narrowly lost to Rennes last weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Denys Bain

Suspended: None

Reims vs Brest Predicted XI

Reims predicted XI (4-3-3): Predrag Rajkovic, Thomas Foket, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid, Ghislain Konan, Mathieu Cafaro, Marshall Munetsi, Xavier Chavalerin, Nathanael Mbuku, Boulaye Dia, Arber Zeneli

Brest predicted XI (4-4-2): Gautier Larsonneur, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Brendan Chardonnet, Christophe Herelle, Romain Perraud, Franck Honorat, Haris Belkebla, Paul Lasne, Romain Faivre, Irvin Cardona, Steve Mounie

Reims vs Brest Prediction

This will likely be a close game to call as both sides are relatively well-matched.

However, Reims looked good against Lille despite their loss. With Brest’s defence being so questionable, a tight home win seems most likely here.

Prediction: Reims 1-0 Brest