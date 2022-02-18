Reims vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 returns this weekend and will see Reims host Brest at the Stade Auguste-Delaune on Sunday afternoon.

Reims are struggling for form at the moment. They were beaten 1-0 by Nantes in their last game after their captain Yunis Abdelhamid received a red card in the opening 15 minutes of the game. The result marked a fourth defeat for the hosts in their last five games across all competitions.

Reims sit 14th in the league standings with 27 points from 24 games. They are six points above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap with a win on Sunday.

Brest have struggled for results in the league of late but picked up a clinical 5-1 win over Troyes in their last game. Franck Honorat and Inter Milan loanee Martin Satriano both scored braces before Steve Mounie came off the bench to complete the rout.

The visitors sit two places above their hosts in the league table with 31 points picked up so far. They will be looking to build on their latest result and climb up the table with a victory at the weekend.

Reims vs Brest Head-to-Head

There have been 21 meetings between Reims and Brest. The hosts have won just five of those games while the visitors have won eight times. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The two sides last met in a Ligue 1 clash earlier this season. The game ended 1-1.

Reims Form Guide: L-W-L-L-D

Brest Form Guide: W-L-W-L-L

Reims vs Brest Team News

Reims

Manager Oscar Garcia has a couple of selection concerns ahead of Sunday's game. Moreto Cassama, Valon Berisha and Arber Zeneli have all been ruled out with injuries and will not play at the weekend.

Thomas Foket, El Bilal Toure, Jens Cajuste, Andreaw Gravillon and Moussa Doumbia are all recovering from injuries and are major doubts for the game, while Yunis Abdelhamid is suspended after receiving a red card last time out.

Injured: Moreto Cassama, Valon Berisha, Arber Zeneli

Doubtful: Thomas Foket, El Bilal Toure, Jens Cajuste, Andreaw Gravillon, Moussa Doumbia

Suspended: Yunis Abdelhamid

Brest

Sebastien Cibois is injured and will not play, while Denys Bain is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Sebastien Cibois

Doubtful: Denys Bain

Suspended: None

Reims vs Brest Predicted XI

Reims Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Predrag Rajkovic (GK); Maxime Busi, Wout Faes, Marshall Munetsi, Ghislain Konan; Bradley Locko, Azor Matusiwa, Martin Adeline, Alexis Flips; Nathanael Mbuku; Hugo Ekitike

Brest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marco Bizot (GK); Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Brendan Chardonnet, Lilian Brassier, Jean-Kevin Duverne; Lucien Agoume, Hugo Magnetti; Romain Del Castillo, Youssef Belaili, Franck Honorat; Martin Satriano

Reims vs Brest Prediction

Reims have picked up just one win in their last six games across all competitions and have failed to score any goals in four of those outings. Brest had two wins in that period and also failed to score in four of those games.

With both sides out of form, Sunday's game could end in a draw.

Prediction: Reims 1-1 Brest

