Reims vs Clermont Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20th 2023

Reims play host to Clermont in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Auguste-Delaune this Sunday.

Both of these teams fell to defeat in their first game of the 2023-24 campaign last weekend, and so they will be desperate to claim at least a point here.

Reims were beaten 2-1 by title contenders Marseille, despite taking a 10th-minute lead in the game. Clermont, meanwhile, also took an early lead in their game, but eventually fell 2-4 to Monaco.

Reims vs Clermont Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Clermont have beaten Reims in their last two meetings, including a 2-4 victory at the Stade Auguste-Delaune last August. However, that win was their first victory in the ground since December 2010.

Reims boss William Still, who is only 30 years old, oversaw one of Europe’s longest unbeaten runs last season. His side avoided defeat from October 2 to March 19, a stretch of 19 games in total.

Reims may find this season harder than last due to the loss of striker Folarin Balogun, who has returned to his parent club Arsenal. The USA international scored a total of 21 goals during the 2022-23 campaign.

Clermont ended last season in excellent form, winning eight of their final 10 games, including a victory over Paris St. Germain.

In contrast to this, Reims ended last season on a downer, losing six of their final eight games. Their last win came over Lille on May 6.

Reims vs Clermont Prediction

Despite losing their games last weekend, neither of these sides looked too bad. The likelihood of them struggling throughout the campaign seems relatively slim.

However, given their poor ending to the 2022-23 season as well as the loss of top scorer Folarin Balogun, Reims should probably be the more worried side coming into this game. Whether they can score enough goals is a major question mark.

Overall, this match could go either way, but the prediction is a narrow win for Clermont.

Prediction: Reims 1-2 Clermont

Reims vs Clermont Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Clermont to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals – Yes (There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Reims’ last five games).

Tip 3: Muhammed Cham to be involved in a goal for Clermont – Yes (Cham scored and assisted last weekend against Monaco).