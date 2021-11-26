Reims vs Clermont prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Auguste-Delaune, as Reims play host to Clermont.

Reims are currently sitting in 15th place in the table, while Clermont are down in 18th despite being on equal points with their hosts.

So will either of these teams be able to pull off a much-needed win when they face off this weekend?

Although Reims are currently in 15th place in Ligue 1, there’s no disputing that they’ll find themselves in trouble if their current form continues for much longer.

Oscar Garcia’s side have won just two matches during the current campaign, and are currently on a winless run of six games.

Most worryingly, Reims have been extremely toothless in front of goal. They’ve scored just 15 goals thus far, with only Lorient and Troyes managing fewer.

Newly-promoted Clermont, meanwhile, are also struggling to gain traction right now. After starting the season well, they’ve been on a real slump recently and have won just one of their past 12 games.

Essentially, their defense has been letting them down for the most part. They have conceded a worrying 28 goals already, and their last two losses have come via goals in the final ten minutes of the game.

However, in the form of Mohamed Bayo, Clermont can call upon one of the better strikers in Ligue 1 – meaning you can’t count them out of any match.

Reims vs Clermont Head-to-Head

Given this is Clermont’s first season in Ligue 1, the last time these sides faced off was in Ligue 2 in 2018 when Clermont ran out 2-1 winners. However, in three of their last six meetings, Reims have come out on top.

The all-time record between the teams stands at seven wins for Reims, six for Clermont and seven games have ended all square.

Reims form guide: D-D-L-L-D

Clermont form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Reims vs Clermont Team News

Reims

The hosts are expected to be without five players for this game, although there’s a chance that four of them might surprise fans by making the squad on matchday.

Injured: Arber Zeneli, Fode Doucoure, Thomas Foket, Marshall Munetsi, Fraser Hornby

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Clermont

Three players are likely to miss out for Clermont, including first-choice defender Cedric Hountondji.

Injured: Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Cedric Hountondji, Yohann Magnin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reims vs Clermont Predicted XI

Reims predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Predrag Rajkovic, Andreaw Gravillon, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid, Ghislain Konan, Azor Matusiwa, Mathieu Cafaro, Nathanael Mbuku, Moreto Cassama, Hugo Ekitike, El Bilal Toure

Clermont predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Arthur Desmas, Akim Zedadka, Jean-Claude Billong, Florent Ogier, Vital N’Simba, Salis Abdul Samed, Johan Gastien, Elbasan Rashani, Jason Berthomier, Jim Allevinah, Mohamed Bayo

Reims vs Clermont Prediction

Both sides have been struggling for form recently, but Clermont have been on a slightly worse run, with four losses in a row.

Most of those losses have been caused by their leaky defense. The hosts will probably be hopeful of scoring goals here even if they’ve been gunshy this season.

Overall, this should be a close one to call, but Reims might just have enough to edge it.

Prediction: Reims 2-1 Clermont

