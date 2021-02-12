Reims vs Lens prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Reims play host to Lens in Ligue 1 action in the Saturday evening kick-off.

Lens have been one of Ligue 1’s surprise packages thus far in 2020-21, and are in sixth place, while Reims sit eight places below them in 14th.

Lens will be hoping to continue with their surprise challenge for European football while the hosts will aim to make home advantage count.

Reims vs Lens Head-to-Head

Reims had a sticky start to 2020-21, but December saw a major upturn in their form. Between 16 December and 3 February, they lost just once.

However, last weekend saw them take a sucker-punch, losing 1-0 to strugglers Lorient. Worryingly, Reims have now scored just two goals in their last four league games, and have not found the net in February.

And outside of Ligue 1, they suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Ligue 2 side Valenciennes this Tuesday in the Coupe de France.

Lens, on the other hand, have faired much better in recent weeks. They defeated fellow Ligue 1 side Nantes in the Coupe de France on Wednesday, and have lost just once in their past six matches.

The newly-promoted side most recently drew 0-0 with Rennes, but they have not struggled for goals during 2020-21. They’ve scored 34 thus far, with playmaker Gael Kakuta responsible for nine of them.

Advertisement

The most recent game between these sides was an absolute thriller. They drew 4-4 in November, with two last-gasp goals from Florian Sotoca rescuing a point for Lens. However, Lens have not beaten Reims since 2017.

Reims form guide: W-W-D-L-L

Lens form guide: L-W-D-D-W

🎙 Boulaye Dia : « Le match aller ? Non, il ne laisse pas de traces. Mais c'est vrai que quand on y repense on se dit qu'on méritait de le gagner... »



🎥 La conférence de presse de David Guion et Boulaye Dia

avant #SDRRCL 👇 pic.twitter.com/YLRY1sSFmp — Stade de Reims (@StadeDeReims) February 11, 2021

Reims vs Lens Team News

Reims

Remarkably, Reims are currently free of both injuries and suspensions, giving boss David Guion a full-strength squad to pick from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lens

Lens have just one injury concern coming into this game. Forward Ignatius Ganago remains sidelined with a muscle injury.

Injured: Ignatius Gagano

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Reims vs Lens Predicted XI

Reims predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Predrag Rajkovic, Thomas Foket, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid, Ghislain Konan, Moreto Cassama, Nathanael Mbuku, Valon Berisha, Xavier Chavalerin, Moussa Doumbia, Boulaye Dia

Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca, Clement Michelin, Steven Fortes, Facundo Medina, Jonathan Clauss, Cheick Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Massadio Haidara, Gael Kakuta, Simon Banza, Florian Sotoca

Reims vs Lens Prediction

Despite their differing league positions, this is a closer match than it sounds. However, Lens have far more consistency than their hosts, and have been in better form of late.

They’ll need to keep a close eye on forward Boulaye Dia, but if they can keep him quiet, they should edge a narrow win.

Prediction: Reims 1-2 Lens