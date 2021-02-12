Reims vs Lens prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Reims play host to Lens in Ligue 1 action in the Saturday evening kick-off.
Lens have been one of Ligue 1’s surprise packages thus far in 2020-21, and are in sixth place, while Reims sit eight places below them in 14th.
Lens will be hoping to continue with their surprise challenge for European football while the hosts will aim to make home advantage count.
Reims vs Lens Head-to-Head
Reims had a sticky start to 2020-21, but December saw a major upturn in their form. Between 16 December and 3 February, they lost just once.
However, last weekend saw them take a sucker-punch, losing 1-0 to strugglers Lorient. Worryingly, Reims have now scored just two goals in their last four league games, and have not found the net in February.
And outside of Ligue 1, they suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Ligue 2 side Valenciennes this Tuesday in the Coupe de France.
Lens, on the other hand, have faired much better in recent weeks. They defeated fellow Ligue 1 side Nantes in the Coupe de France on Wednesday, and have lost just once in their past six matches.
The newly-promoted side most recently drew 0-0 with Rennes, but they have not struggled for goals during 2020-21. They’ve scored 34 thus far, with playmaker Gael Kakuta responsible for nine of them.
The most recent game between these sides was an absolute thriller. They drew 4-4 in November, with two last-gasp goals from Florian Sotoca rescuing a point for Lens. However, Lens have not beaten Reims since 2017.
Reims form guide: W-W-D-L-L
Lens form guide: L-W-D-D-W
Reims vs Lens Team News
Reims
Remarkably, Reims are currently free of both injuries and suspensions, giving boss David Guion a full-strength squad to pick from.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Lens
Lens have just one injury concern coming into this game. Forward Ignatius Ganago remains sidelined with a muscle injury.
Injured: Ignatius Gagano
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Reims vs Lens Predicted XI
Reims predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Predrag Rajkovic, Thomas Foket, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid, Ghislain Konan, Moreto Cassama, Nathanael Mbuku, Valon Berisha, Xavier Chavalerin, Moussa Doumbia, Boulaye Dia
Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca, Clement Michelin, Steven Fortes, Facundo Medina, Jonathan Clauss, Cheick Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Massadio Haidara, Gael Kakuta, Simon Banza, Florian Sotoca
Reims vs Lens Prediction
Despite their differing league positions, this is a closer match than it sounds. However, Lens have far more consistency than their hosts, and have been in better form of late.
They’ll need to keep a close eye on forward Boulaye Dia, but if they can keep him quiet, they should edge a narrow win.
Prediction: Reims 1-2 LensPublished 12 Feb 2021, 16:45 IST