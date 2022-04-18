Reims vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips - 20th April 2022

In Ligue 1 action this week, Stade de Reims will play host to Losc Lille at the Stade Auguste Delaune on Wednesday.

The hosts will seek to get one over the reigning champions, having lost their last three meetings against Reims since 2019.

Reims failed to return to winning ways, as they were held to a goalless draw by Montpellier on Sunday. They have now failed to win their last four outings, picking up two points from 12 available. Reims are 13th in the Ligue 1 standings, picking up 37 points from 32 games.

Meanwhile, Lille were beaten 2-1 by RC Lens in their last outing on Saturday. They have now failed to win their last three outings, claiming two draws and losing one. With 48 points from 32 games, Lille are ninth in the league standings, one point off eighth-placed Olympique Lyon.

Reims vs Lille Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle, with both teams claiming seven wins apiece from their previous 18 encounters.

The spoils have been shared on four occasions in this fixture.

Lille are on a three-match winning streak against the hosts, stretching back to a 2-0 away defeat in 2019.

Reims head into Wednesday winless in their last four outings, claiming two points from a possible 12.

Lille have just one win in their last six games across competitions, losing two and claiming three draws.

Reims vs Lille Prediction

Looking at past results between the two teams, a thrilling contest with plenty of attacking intent could ensue. Reims have struggled to get going at home, where they have won just four games this season. Lille could extend their dominance in this fixture and pick up a fourth straight win over Reims.

Prediction: Reims 1-2 Lille.

Reims vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Reims have scored in just one of their last four outings).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been three or more goals in just two of the five previous meetings between the two teams).

