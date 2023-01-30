Reims vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st February 2023

Reims host Lorient at the Stade Auguste Delaune in Ligue 1 on Wednesday, looking to build on their unlikely draw with PSG.

The Rouges et Blancs snatched a point at the Parc des Princes on Sunday as Folarin Balogun scored a 96th-minute equalizer for the visitors, who played the last 40 minutes with a numerical advantage following Marco Verratti's sending-off.

Until then, William Still's side were heading towards their first defeat in six games across all competitions but Balogun's heroics extended that run to seven.

With 26 points from 20 games, Reims are down in 11th position in the table, five places adrift of their next rivals, who have accrued nine more points than them.

Lorient returned to winning ways for the first time in three league games after beating Rennes 2-1 at home on Saturday.

Montassar Talbi and Theo Le Bris put the hosts 2-0 up inside the opening 31 minutes of kick-off before Flavien Tait pulled a consolation strike back for Les Rouge et Noir.

Reims vs Lorient Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Lorient have won 12 of the last 23 clashes with Reims, who beat them only four times during this run.

Lorient and Reims played out a 0-0 draw in their first meeting of the season in October - it was the second goalless stalemate between the sides in their last three encounters.

Reims are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, including in their last five in the league.

Reims have drawn 11 times in the Ligue 1 this season, more than any other side in the division, while picking up wins on just five occasions, lower than all top-flight sides besides seven.

Lorient have conceded 30 goals in the league so far this season, more than any side residing in the top 10 of the standings right now.

Reims have scored only 22 goals in the league so far this season, with just four teams - Nantes (21), Angers (17), Ajaccio (16) and Auxerre (16) - scoring fewer.

Reims vs Lorient Prediction

Reims are unbeaten in their last couple of games but their overall form has been erratic, while Lorient have struggled lately too.

The hosts can be tough to beat at home and we expect the sides to play out a draw.

Prediction: Reims 1-1 Lorient

Reims vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

