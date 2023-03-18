Reims vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19, 2023

Reims entertain second-placed Marseille at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II in Ligue 1 on Sunday (March 19).

The hosts are unbeaten in the league since October and have won their last three games. In their previous outing, Folarin Balogun's 51st-minute striker helped them win 1-0 at Monaco to climb to eighth place in the standings.

Marseille, meanwhile, were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Strasbourg last time around. Leonardo Balerdi was sent off in the 29th minute, but second-half goals from Chancel Mbemba and Alexis Sanchez helped them take a two-goal lead.

However, Jean-Eudes Aholou scored twice in as many minutes to help his team to a hard-earned point.

Reims vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 71 times across competitions, with Reims leading 31-23.

Marseille are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the hosts, winning 4-1 in the reverse fixture.

Reims are unbeaten in their last 19 Ligue 1 games.

The hosts have kept a clean sheet in their last six league games.

Marseille have won their last two away games against Reims.

Reims have won seven of their last eight home games in Ligue 1, while Marseille are on a seven-game winning run on their travels.

Interestingly, the hosts have kept clean sheets in four of their last five home games, while Marseille have not conceded in four of their last five away outings.

Reims have drawn more games (13) than any other team in Ligue 1 this season and have suffered just four defeats. Only Paris Saint-Germain and Lens (3 apiece) have had fewer defeats.

Reims vs Marseille Prediction

Reims are on a 19-game unbeaten run in Ligue 1 and have won four of their last six games, keeping four clean sheets.

Although Marseille have struggled in recent games, they have a solid record in their travels, winning their last seven outings. They also have a solid record in recent games against Reims.

Reims' unbeaten run makes them the favourites, but Marseille have won on their last two trips to Reims, so a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Reims 1-1 Marseille.

Reims vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Folarin Balogun to score or assist any time - Yes

