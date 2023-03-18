Create

Reims vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19, 2023

By Shubham Dupare
Modified Mar 18, 2023 17:09 IST
Reims take on Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Reims entertain second-placed Marseille at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II in Ligue 1 on Sunday (March 19).

The hosts are unbeaten in the league since October and have won their last three games. In their previous outing, Folarin Balogun's 51st-minute striker helped them win 1-0 at Monaco to climb to eighth place in the standings.

Marseille, meanwhile, were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Strasbourg last time around. Leonardo Balerdi was sent off in the 29th minute, but second-half goals from Chancel Mbemba and Alexis Sanchez helped them take a two-goal lead.

However, Jean-Eudes Aholou scored twice in as many minutes to help his team to a hard-earned point.

Reims vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams have crossed paths 71 times across competitions, with Reims leading 31-23.
  • Marseille are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the hosts, winning 4-1 in the reverse fixture.
  • Reims are unbeaten in their last 19 Ligue 1 games.
  • The hosts have kept a clean sheet in their last six league games.
  • Marseille have won their last two away games against Reims.
  • Reims have won seven of their last eight home games in Ligue 1, while Marseille are on a seven-game winning run on their travels.
  • Interestingly, the hosts have kept clean sheets in four of their last five home games, while Marseille have not conceded in four of their last five away outings.
  • Reims have drawn more games (13) than any other team in Ligue 1 this season and have suffered just four defeats. Only Paris Saint-Germain and Lens (3 apiece) have had fewer defeats.

Reims vs Marseille Prediction

Reims are on a 19-game unbeaten run in Ligue 1 and have won four of their last six games, keeping four clean sheets.

Although Marseille have struggled in recent games, they have a solid record in their travels, winning their last seven outings. They also have a solid record in recent games against Reims.

Reims' unbeaten run makes them the favourites, but Marseille have won on their last two trips to Reims, so a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Reims 1-1 Marseille.

Reims vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Folarin Balogun to score or assist any time - Yes

