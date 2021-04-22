Reims vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Friday sees Reims play host to Marseille in Ligue 1 action at the Stade Auguste-Delaune.

Reims currently sit in 11th place in the Ligue 1 table, while Marseille are still chasing a European qualifying spot in sixth.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side aim to pick up an important three points while Reims will hope to slow down their march.

Reims vs Marseille Head-to-Head

Reims are now unbeaten in their last nine Ligue 1 games, but that run has also only seen them win twice.

Their most recent game saw them draw 0-0 with Metz, and that was their second 0-0 draw in a row following their stalemate with Nice.

However, it is worth noting that David Guion’s side have only conceded seven goals in their last 13 matches, giving them one of Ligue 1’s tightest defenses.

Meanwhile, Marseille have climbed up the table since Jorge Sampaoli was appointed as successor to Andre Villas-Boas in February.

They’ve lost just once in their last six games, and most recently defeated Lorient 3-2 in an exciting game that saw Dimitri Payet score a wonderful goal.

A win would allow Marseille to leapfrog Lens into the European qualifying spots, so there is plenty at stake for them.

Interestingly, while the last game between these sides ended in a draw, Marseille have not beaten Reims since 2016, having lost twice to them in 2019.

Reims form guide: D-W-D-D-D

Marseille form guide: W-L-W-D-W

Reims vs Marseille Team News

Reims

Reims have just one injury concern right now. Kosovo midfielder Valon Berisha is set to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Injured: Valon Berisha

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marseille

Marseille will still be without defender Duje Caleta-Car, who is suspended following his red card against Montpellier. Valentin Rongier and Jordan Amavi are also expected to miss out with injuries.

Injured: Valentin Rongier, Jordan Amavi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Duje Caleta-Car

Reims vs Marseille Predicted XI

Reims predicted XI (4-4-2): Predrag Rajkovic, Thomas Foket, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid, Ghislain Konan, Nathanael Mbuku, Dion Lopy, Xavier Chavalerin, Moussa Doumbia, Dereck Kutesa, Boulaye Dia

Marseille predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Steve Mandanda, Leonardo Balerdi, Alvaro Gonzalez, Lucas Perrin, Pol Lirola, Boubacar Kamara, Pape Gueye, Luis Henrique, Florian Thauvin, Dimitri Payet, Arkadiusz Milik

Reims vs Marseille Prediction

This should be a game that sees Marseille’s dangerous attack really push Reims’ tight defense.

However, Reims also have the attacking talent to hurt their visitors. If they can take the lead in the match, they may well be able to spring a mild upset here.

It’ll be a tight game, but a win for Reims is the prediction.

Prediction: Reims 1-0 Marseille